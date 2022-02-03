February 3, 2022
A woman told police she went out to some local bars. She arrived at the final bar around 1 a.m. When she got there, she found that the establishment was heavily packed and she was waiting in ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
A fire at a downtown homeless camp left a woman with serious burns on Wednesday night.
Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched on a call involving a woman suffering from burns at 1503 Middle ... (click for more)
A woman told police she went out to some local bars. She arrived at the final bar around 1 a.m. When she got there, she found that the establishment was heavily packed and she was waiting in line to get a drink at the bar. She said a taller male asked her if she was trying to get a drink and she told him that she was. She said that he did not work there and he was just trying to ... (click for more)
I am always amazed at the numerous stories that send our Chattanooga Police officers on calls where situations could have been prevented.
First, if you leave your car running with the doors unlocked, expect that your car will be gone when you come back.
Secondly, please stop leaving valuables such as wallets, credit cards, cash, tools, computers and other valuables in your ... (click for more)
One of the most endearing features in my weekly edition of the Epoch Times is entitled, “Dear Next Generation.” This is where older readers pass on wisdom to future generations and in the current issue a retired CEO in Michigan reveals a great truth about an undefeated luxury we all have in common. You don’t even have to be good at it because its magic works like nothing you have ... (click for more)
Despite a career-high 31 points from graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste , the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its five-game win streak snapped during an 80-72 defeat to Samford in Southern Conference action on the road inside the Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday evening.
Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 18-5 overall and is tied atop the SoCon regular season ... (click for more)
It started in December and continued today. The Chattanooga Mocs added to nearly every position group with 14 newcomers currently joining the 2022 roster during the 2021-22 signing period.
Quarterback? Veteran and freshman added
Playmakers on both sides of the ball?
Strength up front on both sides of the ball?
Young, promising leg in the kicking game?
“You can’t ... (click for more)