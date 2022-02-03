Georgia Has 116 More Coronavirus Deaths And 5,752 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 116 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,865.

There are 5,752 new cases reported on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,860,616 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 103,822, which is an increase of 245 since Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 11,869 cases, up 69; 109 deaths



Chattooga County: 5,080 cases, up 15; 101 deaths



Dade County: 2,404 cases, up11; 23 deaths



Walker County: 12,879 cases, up 51; 155 deaths, up 1

Whitfield County: 26,579 cases, up 75; 348 deaths, up 1