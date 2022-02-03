Wrecker Company Representatives To Meet On Proposed Changes To Current Business Model

The City Beer Board, operating as the Chattanooga Wrecker Board, have had many meetings with wrecker owners during the last several months to establish new regulations for the wrecker industry operating in the city.

Mark Shackleford, representing the wrecker companies, told the board that he has organized a group of leaders from the various wrecker companies to help make the changes they would like to see in the future.

Board Chairman Bill Glascock said a meeting has been scheduled for Feb.

16 at 9 a.m. with the wrecker board representatives and one representative from each wrecker district in the city.

Among other things, items that will be discussed include accepting credit cards, storage and towing rates, response times and the expansion of some districts over the years that affects response times.