 Friday, February 4, 2022 38.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Illinois Man Charged In Cold Case Homicide In McMinn County In 1996

Friday, February 4, 2022
Rodney Jackson
Rodney Jackson

A man has been indicted and charged in a cold case homicide that occurred in McMinn County more than 25 years ago, following an ongoing investigation and the re-testing of evidence.

At the request of the 10th Judicial District Attorney General, in November, 1996, TBI special agents joined deputies with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the discovery of a female body, off the ramp of Interstate 75 in McMinn County. An autopsy identified the victim as Barbara Danley (Lehman) Johnson, 50, and it was determined she died as the result of a homicide. In August, 2021, agents re-submitted evidence from the case to the TBI crime lab in Nashville for re-examination. Based upon investigative efforts and the testing and results of the evidence, an arrest was made in Ms. Johnson’s murder.

On Jan. 18, the McMinn County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Rodney E. Jackson, 53, of Roseville, Il., with one count of first-degree murder. Jackson was arrested by the Illinois State Police, and extradited back to Tennessee, where he has been booked into the McMinn County Jail.

“I am incredibly grateful for the relentless work on the part of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in this case,” said 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump. “Despite the years that have passed since her murder, Barbara Johnson will have her opportunity at justice. Part of TBI’s motto is ‘That guilt shall not escape’. They completely lived up to that motto in this case. The teamwork between the Bureau and our Cold Case Task Force was exceptional. The Cold Case Director, Calvin Rockholt, had followed this case since the formation of the task force and always believed it could be solved. The Bureau proved him right.”

“This is a perfect example of why we are so appreciative of Governor Lee in his recommended budget appropriation that, if approved, would provide a significant investment to allow us to take more vital and innovative steps in the area of forensic science,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “The addition of 25 positions to the Forensic Services Division will help us better manage increases in the number and complexity of cases submitted to our crime labs, as well as the funding for new technology and initiatives to solve these types of cases, and ultimately provide more timely answers for crime victims and their loved ones.”


February 4, 2022

Brian Bush Contributes $33,000 To His City Judge Campaign; Incumbent Sherry Paty Receives $25,000

February 4, 2022

Georgia Has 100 More COVID Deaths And 7,101 New Cases

February 4, 2022

Private Memorial Service Set For Nick Callegari


Attorney Brian Bush has raised $40,981 for his race for City Court judge. That includes $18,000 he provided to the campaign in gifts of $15,000 and $3,000 and another $15,000 loan, according ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 100 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,962. There are 7,101 new cases reported on Friday, as ... (click for more)

A private memorial service has been set for Richard Nicholas "Nick" Callegari, 40, who went missing and whose body was later found in the Tennessee River in Jackson County, Ala. Family members ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Brian Bush Contributes $33,000 To His City Judge Campaign; Incumbent Sherry Paty Receives $25,000

Attorney Brian Bush has raised $40,981 for his race for City Court judge. That includes $18,000 he provided to the campaign in gifts of $15,000 and $3,000 and another $15,000 loan, according to his financial disclosure. Remaining gifts were $7,981. He has spent $10,973. Incumbent Sherry Paty has taken in $25,000. She has spent $2,702. Gifts to the Bush campaign include ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 100 More COVID Deaths And 7,101 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 100 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,962. There are 7,101 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,867,677 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 104,026, which is an increase of 204 since Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Stop Wasting The Time Of Our Police Officers

I am always amazed at the numerous stories that send our Chattanooga Police officers on calls where situations could have been prevented. First, if you leave your car running with the doors unlocked, expect that your car will be gone when you come back. Secondly, please stop leaving valuables such as wallets, credit cards, cash, tools, computers and other valuables in your ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: If You Just Show Up

There is a wise thought when it comes to funerals; if you don’t go the family will likely never notice, but if you do, the family will probably never forget. I was drawn to a story about funerals the other day where a man in Illinois described what happened when his cousin died. “Allan was my age of 77 when his heart gave out. He lived with his wife and daughter in Las Vegas ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Cleveland's Camden Sewell Could Get His Biggest Assignment Yet At UT

Camden Sewell, who has pitched in a number of roles for Tennessee’s baseball team, is a candidate for what could turn out to be his biggest assignment yet. The 6-foot-4 senior right-hander from Cleveland is one of several Vols being considered to fill in for preseason All-American starter Blade Tidwell. He will be sidelined for the season’s start because of shoulder soreness. ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Picked to Finish Third In SoCon

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s softball team landed four players on the All-SoCon Preseason Second Team as voted on by the league coaches, the league office announced Thursday afternoon. The Mocs (25) received one first-place vote and were selected to finish third in the coaches’ poll. Emily Coltharp (INF), Gracey Kruse (OF), Liz Rodebaugh (OF) and Hannah Wood ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors