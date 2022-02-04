Georgia Has 100 More COVID Deaths And 7,101 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 100 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,962.

There are 7,101 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,867,677 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 104,026, which is an increase of 204 since Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 11,908 cases, up 39; 111 deaths, up 2



Chattooga County: 5,111 cases, up 31; 101 deaths



Dade County: 2,414 cases, up 10; 23 deaths



Walker County: 12,925 cases, up 46; 157 deaths, up 2

Whitfield County: 26,671 cases, up 92; 348 deaths