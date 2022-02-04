Nashville DA Says DA Pinkston Acted Appropriately In Asking TBI For Investigation of Alleged Witness Tampering In Soddy Daisy Case

The Nashville district attorney on Friday said Hamilton County DA Neal Pinkston acted "appropriately and correctly asked the TBI to conduct an investigation" into official misconduct and witness tampering in connection with a Soddy Daisy shooting.

DA Glenn Funk said DA Pinkston also acted appropriately in recusing himself from the case.

Attorney Coty Wamp, who is running for district attorney, called DA Pinkston a "disgrace" for his handling of the case, including asking the TBI to investigate her.





DA Funk also said of DA Pinkston, "He was honest and transparent in the referral of this case to another district attorney and in providing the information he had received from law enforcement up to that time.

"The office of the District Attorney General for the 20th Judicial District was assigned to act as special prosecutor.

As it is a pending matter, I cannot comment about any of the facts.

"I want to make it perfectly clear this matter will be determined solely on the facts developed by the TBI investigation without regard to any possible political ramifications."

An assistant to DA Funk on Tuesday night dismissed charges against a man originally charged with the shooting.

Ms. Wamp said her involvement was trying to relay information to prosecutors and police that they "had the wrong man."