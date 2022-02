An accident on Friday afternoon killed a juvenile victim and sent three other people to the hospital.

At approximately 2:35 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single vehicle accident with entrapment near the 9900 block of Hixson Pike.

Upon arrival, deputies found one juvenile victim deceased. Three additional victims were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the HCSO Traffic Division.