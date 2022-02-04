Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2021-0233 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1145, 1149, and 1157 Mountain Creek Road and an unaddressed tract of land located in the 1100 block of Mountain Creek Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2021-0233 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1145, 1149, and 1157 Mountain Creek Road and an unaddressed tract of land located in the 1100 block of Mountain Creek Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2022-006 John K. Mazzie (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4721 Tessie Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-006 John K. Mazzie (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4721 Tessie Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)c. 2022-0014 Tyrone Byrd (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3838 and 3840 Hixson Pike, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0014 Tyrone Byrd (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3838 and 3840 Hixson Pike, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0230 Tuba Warden (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1030, 1031, and 1037 Wilcox Drive and 8247 Patterson Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Tabled on 01-11-2022)2021-0230 Tuba Warden (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1030, 1031, and 1037 Wilcox Drive and 8247 Patterson Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2022-009 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone for properties located at 7440, 7444, 7446, and 7448 Pinewood Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-009 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 ResidentialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone for properties located at 7440, 7444, 7446, and 7448 Pinewood Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2021-0184 BKY Enterprises, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4541 Peckinpaugh Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Denied on 01-04-2022)2021-0184 BKY Enterprises, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4541 Peckinpaugh Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions. (Alternate Version)2021-0184 BKY Enterprises, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4541 Peckinpaugh Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions. (Staff Version)g. 2022-0015 Brand Properties, LLC c/o Michael Hoath (Lift All Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift all Condition Nos. 1 through 4 from Ordinance No. 10610 of previous Case No. 1996-278 from the properties located at 1188, 1200, 1204, 1206, 1208, 1209, 1210, 1218, 1232, 1290, and 1300 Premier Drive. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)h. 2022-0016 Jay Floyd (Amend and Lift All Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 1 of Ordinance No. 12183 of previous Case No. 2008-0178 to Office Uses (including Medical) only and to lift Condition Nos. 2 through 6 from Ordinance No. 12183 for property located at 2701 Walker Road. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Revised)i. 2022-005 Jerrell Reynolds, CEO of ATJ Prime Service, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing ZonetoR-1ResidentialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2901 and 2903 Dodson Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)j. 2022-007 David Fidati (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone three (3) unaddressed properties in the 1200 block of North Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-007 David Fidati (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone three (3) unaddressed properties in the 1200 block of North Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2022-0017 Jerry Isaksen, MBI (R-2 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1508 and 1510 Old Ringgold Road, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)VII. Resolutions:MAYOR’S OFFICEa. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Anthony Byrd as the City Court Clerk.PARKS AND OUTDOORSb. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for River City Company in support of Impulse for the dates of March 2, 2022, through April 4, 2022, in the amount of $64,000.00. (District 7) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PLANNINGa. 2021-0233 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1145, 1149, and 1157 Mountain Creek Road and an unaddressed tract of land located in the 1100 block of Mountain Creek Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2021-0233 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1145, 1149, and 1157 Mountain Creek Road and an unaddressed tract of land located in the 1100 block of Mountain Creek Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2022-006 John K. Mazzie (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4721 Tessie Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-006 John K. Mazzie (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4721 Tessie Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)c. 2022-0014 Tyrone Byrd (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3838 and 3840 Hixson Pike, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0014 Tyrone Byrd (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3838 and 3840 Hixson Pike, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0230 Tuba Warden (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1030, 1031, and 1037 Wilcox Drive and 8247 Patterson Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Tabled on 01-11-2022)2021-0230 Tuba Warden (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1030, 1031, and 1037 Wilcox Drive and 8247 Patterson Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2022-009 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone for properties located at 7440, 7444, 7446, and 7448 Pinewood Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-009 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 ResidentialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone for properties located at 7440, 7444, 7446, and 7448 Pinewood Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2021-0184 BKY Enterprises, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4541 Peckinpaugh Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Denied on 01-04-2022)2021-0184 BKY Enterprises, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4541 Peckinpaugh Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions. (Alternate Version)2021-0184 BKY Enterprises, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4541 Peckinpaugh Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions. (Staff Version)g. 2022-0015 Brand Properties, LLC c/o Michael Hoath (Lift All Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift all Condition Nos. 1 through 4 from Ordinance No. 10610 of previous Case No. 1996-278 from the properties located at 1188, 1200, 1204, 1206, 1208, 1209, 1210, 1218, 1232, 1290, and 1300 Premier Drive. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)h. 2022-0016 Jay Floyd (Amend and Lift All Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 1 of Ordinance No. 12183 of previous Case No. 2008-0178 to Office Uses (including Medical) only and to lift Condition Nos. 2 through 6 from Ordinance No. 12183 for property located at 2701 Walker Road. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Revised)i. 2022-005 Jerrell Reynolds, CEO of ATJ Prime Service, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing ZonetoR-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2901 and 2903 Dodson Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)j. 2022-007 David Fidati (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone three (3) unaddressed properties in the 1200 block of North Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) 2022-007 David Fidati (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone three (3) unaddressed properties in the 1200 block of North Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2022-0017 Jerry Isaksen, MBI (R-2 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1508 and 1510 Old Ringgold Road, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2021-0224 Phoenix Rising Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2700 Oak Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 01-11-2022)2021-0224 Phoenix Rising Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2700 Oak Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Works and Transportationb. MR-2021-0223 William Treff Alexander (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened public right-of-way located in the 5300 block of Bradford Avenue for a property owner located at 1723 W. 53rd Street, as detailed in the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Transportation)7. Resolutions:

COUNCIL OFFICE



a. A resolution declaring the current City Council seat for District 8 previously held by Councilman Anthony Byrd to be open and vacant so that the City Council may appoint a successor pursuant to the City Charter and directing the Hamilton County Election Commission to place qualified applicants for the City Council seat for District 8 on the ballot for the August General Election.



ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT



b. A resolution approving the acceptance and use of HOME Investment Partnerships – American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) Program funds for eligible activities outlined in the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan, in the amount of $2,966,210.00.



FINANCE



c. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to amend by extending Purchase Order No. 526211 to Harris Computer Systems for a six (6) month renewal period from July 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, for the purpose of billing and collection of property taxes, for an amount not to exceed $85,000.00.



MAYOR’S OFFICE



d. A resolution authorizing the Office of Community Health to apply to serve as Host Site for a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) funded public health professional field position assigned for two (2) years.



PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS



Public Works



e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Water Infrastructure and Finance Innovation Act loan from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for four (4) wastewater projects: (1)Environmental and Economic Infrastructure Improvements; (2)Thermal Hydrolysis Process; (3) Oxygen Plan Replacement; and (4) Wet Weather Treatment Upgrades, for an amount up to $186 million, with matching funds up to $151 million, for a total estimated cost up to $337 million, and authorizing payment of the application fee, in the amount of $100,000.00.



f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an agreement with ENCO Tennessee, LLC, as the result of competitive Requests for Proposals for sewer billing services for a one (1) year term, with four (4) optional one (1) year renewals, for a cost of $1.24 per bill per month, excluding postage, in the first year, plus setup, licensing, and incidentals, such as shut-off notice printing, call center services, etc., for a total amount not to exceed $1.2 million.



8. Purchases.



9. Committee Reports.



10. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):



- Imbibe, LLC d/b/a Imbibe (1616 Broad Street) – Certificate of Compliance for Liquor Store (District 7)



11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



12. Adjournment.