Police Blotter: Man Has Car Stolen When He Leaves It Unlocked And Running; Police On Alert For Stolen Honda With Purple Seat Covers, Teddy Bears

A man told police that he left his vehicle running, unlocked and unattended, while he was inside the Hampton Inn, 74 Starview Lane, and he returned outside to find his brown 2011 Buick Enclave had been taken. He was unable to provide any suspect information. Police were told by a staff member that the manager was en route to allow for camera access. Police remained on scene until the manager arrived. The vehicle was BOLO'd and entered into NCIC as stolen. Police checked all cameras at the Hampton Inn and checked for camera footage at the Fairfield Inn, but were unable to obtain any suspect information.

An employee at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission, 1512 South Holtzclaw Ave., told police they would like for a woman to leave the shelter for the night. The employee said the woman had been hitting the wall from being upset. The woman was transported to the Community Kitchen for the night and was informed that she would be able to return in the future if she did not act out.

Police initiated a traffic stop at Shallowford I-75 SB on ramp on a red Pontiac Grand Prix. The driver had a suspended license. Police ran him through NCIC and nothing returned. He was given a warning regarding his driver's license.

While on a traffic stop at East 4th Street and North Lyerly Street, police observed the green paper temporarily registration tag displayed on the vehicle was fake. This style of temp tags was

discontinued in November 2021 according to the state of Tennessee and this one showed an expiration of 01/20/2022. The owner of the vehicle told police he bought the temp tag at a car place on Rossville Boulevard for $70. Police informed him he had been sold a fake tag and that it had to be turned into evidence. The case number was forwarded to an agent at the TN Department of Revenue for follow-up.

A man told police he found a wallet at Gerdau Metal Recycling, 2912 Market St. The man turned the found property over to police to transport to Chattanooga Police Property for safe keeping.

Police responded to an abandoned wrecked vehicle near 60 Sheridan Ave./Regiment Way. Police found a maroon Toyota Camry that had left the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree. Police did not observe anyone inside or near the vehicle. It appeared the vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed from South Crest Road, left the roadway to the right side and collided with an embankment/tree. The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front and rear driver's side. Police discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Chattanooga. It was towed from the scene by United Wrecker. The owner was notified of the recovery and tow of the vehicle. It was removed from NCIC as stolen.



An employee at Chattanooga Head Start, 2302 Ocoee St., showed police security footage of the theft of a trailer. In the footage, police observed occupants of a white Chevy express panel van using a grinder to cut the lock and chain that was securing the gate on the Ocoee Street side of their building. On video, police observed the vehicle back up to the parking lot where the trailer was stored, and two males exited the van. Both appeared to be black males, one wearing a yellow hizi jacket with black pants with a face mask, and the second wearing a black jacket with black pants and face mask. The men are observed using their grinder to cut the trailer tongue lock and cut a security chain that was securing the trailer to the structure. The men then proceeded to connect the utility trailer to the Chevy van and flee the scene. Police observed a tag on the video, but it was low quality and grainy. Police tried multiple combinations, with no return in Watson. The employee described the trailer as a 5 ft. x 10 ft. Choo Choo utility trailer with yellow reflective tape attached to the rear gate. The value given was $2,200. Police entered the trailer into NCIC. Video of the event will be sent to investigators.

A man on Skylark Trail told police he noticed a bullet hole in the windshield of his van. He said he found the bullet lying on the ground. Police observed the damage to the man's vehicle. Police collected the bullet and turned it into Property.

The manager of the Dollar General, 4211 Rossville Blvd., told police she believes a white female who is homeless was taking items from the store before she left. She did not have any proof that this occurred, but believes that it happened. The unidentified woman left the store on foot towards Georgia. Police checked and did not locate anyone walking in the area.

A disorder was reported at the Social Security office, 5600 Brainerd Road. A man told police he came to the office and began recording the security officer because he had come by and asked why they would not let him in to help him the day before. He told police that while he was trying to record the security guard, his phone was knocked out of his hand by the guard. Police spoke to the security guard, who said the man came into the Social Security Office and began yelling at him and putting his phone in his face, at which point he said he knocked the phone out of his hand and told him to leave.

A woman on Sequoia Drive told police she started her vehicle at 9 a.m. to allow it to warm up. She said she came back outside no more than five minutes later to find that her 2015 Honda CR-V was gone. She said she left the vehicle unlocked, however she kept the key fob on her person. She said the vehicle will not be able to start once it is shut off. She described the vehicle to have three Eastern Star decals on the rear window, purple seat covers throughout and teddy bears lining the dash. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC as stolen and had dispatch BOLO the description of the vehicle. The woman said she does want to prosecute if a suspect is identified.