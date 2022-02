Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, KAITLYN

936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT M131 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BASS, STEVEN ROE

37 Crabtree Rd Rossville, 307415006

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING



BEARD, PAULA LEEANN

2904 Calhoun Ave Chattanooga, 374071310

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)



BURNETTE, HAVEN RICHELLE

1907 E 25TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURRIS, CODY

350 SCENIC HIGHWAY RISING FAWN, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW

4307 FOUNTAIN AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

HARASSMENT



CROWE, ANTHONY ALBERT

936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT M131 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT UNDER 1,000



DUNN, BRANDON RAY

4206 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073101

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FUGUNT, BLAKE EDWARD

1301 DURHAM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GULLEDGE, AUSTIN RYAN

2329 Standifer Gap Rd Chattanooga, 374217208

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GULLION, WENDELL ERROL

141 DUSTIN LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FELONY EVADING

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



HARDEMAN, AUSTIN TYLER

66 COUNTY ROAD 831 BRYANT, 359584655

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HODGE, LAQUISHA ANN

UNKNOWN HOTEL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HORTON, JOSEPH LYLE

3623 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



JONES, ANTHONY LAMAR

4404 INNWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KNOX, TRACY LAMAR

817 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



LEFFEW, DANNY EUGENE

4715 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 373435156

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT



LETSON, ASHLYNN N

1915 CENTRAL STREET NW #6 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE

2015 E 28th St Chattanooga, 374071050

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION



LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE

439 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)



MCHONE, BLAKE JONATHAN

, 37166

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MCMATH, JERRY LEE

1202 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023824

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



POSCHMANN, PAUL

139 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



REESE, CHARLES ANDREW

8146 SKYSAIL AVE BATON ROUGE, 70820

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



RIDGE, RANDY ALLEN

1039 PIERCE RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



SANDBERG, COREY ETHAN

191 EVERGLADES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SCRIVENS, HEATHER

1400 Boyd St Chattanooga, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



SMITH, DANIEL LEE

8514 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



THOMAS, ETHAN S

2231 DIVIDING RIDGE CEMETERY RD SODDY DAISY, 373793216

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I



THOMPSON, EMILY DANIELLE

1708 SOUTH HAWTHORN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37307

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THOMPSON, KEVIN ALEXANDER

87 SPARROW LANE RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TUCKER, JAMES CORNELIUS

1001 W 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WHITEFIELD, BILLY JOE

5017 Rossville Blvd Chattanooga, 374073530

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WILSON, JERELLE LALKEITH

4822 MADONNA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122946

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE

6 TRENTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE