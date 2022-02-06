Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Ex-Boyfriend Is Using Her Debit Card; Man Gets 85" TV But Has To Pay Double

A woman at the La Quinta, 7051 McCutcheon Road, told police there were fraudulent charges on her debit card. She said her debit card had been used at least 29 times without her permission. She said the total amount of the 29 charges was $1,161.44. She said she suspects her ex-boyfriend made the charges. She said he knows her Regions bank and debit card information, including her pin number. She said he is the only person that knows that information. She also

said that he has made authorized purchases with her debit card in the past.

* * *

Police responded to an improperly parked auto at 5208 Sunnyside Ave. Officers observed the vehicle to be underneath a very weathered car cover in the roadway. The vehicle's last registration year is 2015 and it is apparent this vehicle is not drivable. Police stickered the vehicle's cover with a tow warning sticker.

* * *

An employee at a business at 1300 North Holtzclaw Ave., told police his air compressor was pulled off its cement foundation in an attempt to steal it. Concrete debris was in the parking lot. The man

estimated the value of the compressor at $2,000. He said the damage to his ice machine was $1,500. The front paneling to the payment box was severely damaged. It appeared like someone was trying to pry it open with a crowbar.

* * *

A woman told police someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked on Gadd Road. She said the driver's front door window was broken and two car batteries were taken. She said the vehicle was parked at this location due do it not being able to turn on. She said the tag was also taken. The tag was entered into NCIC.

* * *

Police received a call that a younger white male wearing grey sweats and a grey shirt, with blond tips in his hair, had spray painted a parking meter booth in the Republic Parking lot at 2 11th St., and he was leaving the scene. Police quickly got in the area, but were unable to locate the man. Police did observe blue paint on the Republic Parking booth which housed the self-serve parking meter.

* * *

Police saw a homeless man sitting on the sidewalk in a doorway of an unused business on Cherokee Boulevard. Police spoke with the man and identified him. Police asked him if he stays in this area, and he replied "no," and that he usually stays south of the river in the downtown area. Police had not seen the man in this area of town before, and wished to document it for future reference.

* * *

A woman on Amnicola Highway called police and said she was in possession of an ex-boyfriend's guitar and that she would like it to be turned in to Property so that she was no longer responsible for it. The ex-boyfriend's guitar was taken to Property for him to pick up.

* * *

Police observed a black mustang improperly parked in the Walmart Parking lot, 501 Signal Mountain Road. Police ran the license plate on the vehicle and it came back registered to a GMC Yukon. Police identified the name associated with the license plate. Police retrieved the VIN from the front dashboard and ran it. The VIN came back to that vehicle, and it was registered to another name. The owner was not on scene at that time, and due to the vehicle being on private property,

nothing more was done with it.

* * *



An employee at River City Auto, 2179 Chapman Road, told police that someone stole two vehicle keys. The employee provided a copy of the woman's ID. He told police that the woman started a

disorder, then left with two keys to a vehicle on the lot. Each key is valued at $250. The employee said they did not wish to prosecute.

* * *

A woman on Stone Trace Drive told police that her ex-boyfriend was posting her nudes online and texting her from an unknown number, making threats. Officers could not prove the ex-boyfriend was responsible for posting these photos.

* * *

A woman at 900 I-75 SB told police her rear passenger side tire had deflated, caused by an unknown object that she may have struck while driving (no object in the roadway was located despite canvassing the area multiple times). Police assisted the woman in successfully

replacing the damaged tire with the spare. She requested a report for the property damage to her tire valued at $100. She was able to drive safely from the Interstate to the nearest tire store.

* * *

A man told police that while his vehicle was parked at the Comfort Inn parking lot, 3117 Parker Lane, someone attempted to unlawfully enter his vehicle and broke the driver's side door handle in the process. Police watched the camera footage provided by the management of the Comfort Inn and observed what appeared to be a white male approach the man's vehicle and attempt to open the mounted tool box in the bed of the truck. After he failed to gain access to the tool box, he attempted to open the driver's side door. The man was unable to gain access to the vehicle, therefore no items were taken. The vehicle owner said that he wanted a report for insurance purposes.

* * *

A woman on 10th Avenue told police that she was there visiting a man and he would not give her back her phone. She said she called police from her other phone. When police arrived, both the man and woman were sitting in the woman's vehicle. Police spoke with the man, who then gave the woman her phone back. The woman then left the area.

* * *

A man on Cummings Cove Drive told police he had found an 85" TV on Facebook Market Place that was for sale for $1,000. He had made contact with the seller and agreed to buy the TV for that price. The seller told him that she only uses Cash App and would take payment that way. The man downloaded the app, entered her phone number and this brought up an account in the name of "$prettymom423." He confirmed that this was the correct account with her by sending $1 to her account, she confirmed. The man met with the woman on Banther Road to pick up the TV. While there he paid using the app. She told him that she did not get the money. When he questioned this, she told him that he must be sending it to the wrong account. She then gave him account info for "$mommaof4423." She requested that he get $1,000 cash and bring it to her. The man went to the ATM and took cash and paid her the $1,000 in cash. The man did get the TV after paying the cash. The man then sent a request through the app to decline the transfer. This holds for a couple of days and then the transfer takes place. He did contact his bank and file a report with them. Police will be attempting to find a positive ID for the woman.