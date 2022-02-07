Having lived in the vicinity of the intersection of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road and Standifer Gap Road for over three decades, I can remember having to wait five minutes or more at times for traffic to clear from Ooltewah-Ringgold Road in order to make a left turn, when there were still stop signs on Standifer Gap. A few years ago, no expense was spared in the installation of a roundabout ... (click for more)