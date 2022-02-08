February 8, 2022
A homeowner on Montview Drive told police they found a gun. When the officer arrived, the homeowner took the officer into their backyard and showed a gun in their bushes. The gun was rusty and ...
It was Valentine's Day 1958 and I was in the fifth grade at White Oak Elementary School. The one-story brick building was located at James Avenue and Memorial Drive with two large playgrounds.
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
A homeowner on Montview Drive told police they found a gun. When the officer arrived, the homeowner took the officer into their backyard and showed a gun in their bushes. The gun was rusty and appeared to have been outside for a long time. The homeowner said police were chasing someone who jumped their fence on Jan. 13, 2020. The homeowner said they didn't know if the two things ...
It was Valentine’s Day 1958 and I was in the fifth grade at White Oak Elementary School. The one-story brick building was located at James Avenue and Memorial Drive with two large playgrounds. The school had a spacious auditorium with stage where students presented live plays. I remember playing a pilgrim in a Thanksgiving play.
Mrs. Floyd Carver was our fifth grade teacher ...
Small businesses are the backbone of any community. Red Bank recently lost two strong businessmen, Ken Combs and Robert Eldridge, who were always there for us.
For several decades, Mr. Combs operated the Gulf Station on Dayton Boulevard. He got us to work and school when our vehicles wouldn't start or just needed routine service. Mr. Combs later re-located to 4710 Dayton Blvd.
Ever so often the best stories recirculate on the Internet and over the weekend one of my favorites about sheer gratitude popped up on my screen. Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker, whose name is enshrined in our Medal of Honor Museum, is perhaps one of the bravest of the brave but his most vivid stripes came when he was lost at sea for 24 days during World War II.
I don't know who ...
A.J. Caldwell did it again. Down 72-71 on the final possession, Caldwell connected on a buzzer-beating three in the corner off a pass from Malachi Smith to lift the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team to a thrilling 74-72 road victory over Mercer in Southern Conference action on Monday evening in Hawkins Arena.
Following the win, Chattanooga picks up its 20th win of the ...
Somewhere during the past two weeks, Tennessee somehow has lost its confidence. The Lady Vols are struggling mightily to retrieve the precious quality as evidenced by another women’s basketball beatdown, 75-56 at the hands of Connecticut on Sunday in Hartford.
Tennessee has lost three of its last four games. Sunday's defeat and an 84-59 thrashing at Florida last Thursday were ...