Mountain Creek Road Residents Fight Planned Multi-Family Complex

Mountain Creek Road residents on Tuesday more than filled the City Council chambers to oppose multi-family zoning for a 12.6-acre tract in the 1100 block.

Allen Jones of ASA Engineering announced that the developers were withdrawing the request to go from R-1 to R-3 to await the issuance of a Mountain Creek Road area plan. Council Chairman Chip Henderson said the Planning Agency has agreed to start on that plan.

Mr. Jones said the development group would continue in dialogue with residents.

He said the group has acquired rights to purchase for an additional 26 acres to the north. He said it would be planned to use that property for parkland.

Attorney Kirby Yost said the group would "wait to see how we fit with the area plan."

It had been planned to build 220 units at the site.

Residents cited traffic issues as well as pressure on infrastructure.

This was called the last large developable tract on Mountain Creek Road.

Brooke Bradley King, who lives at The Oxford on Mountain Creek Road, said 240 people had signed a petition opposing R-3 zoning. She said the residents favor keeping it as R-1.

Ms. King said there now are 2,973 dwellings on the road that runs along the foot of Walden's Ridge. She said that "622 of them are high density apartments. That's a lot."

Another speaker said, "The charm and character of Mountain Creek Road is being ruined." She said there is a large amount of wildlife on the tract that would be displaced. She said she had gone from enjoying watching deer to being fearful for their safety crossing the road. She said there had been a number of accidents along the road and that residents have to be careful while checking their mailboxes.

Will Ferrell said almost 12,000 vehicles a day travel Mountain Creek Road. He said it is two lane and that four-lane Dayton Boulevard carries not that many more - 14,000.

Property owners are Charles Hassler and Forest Prosser.