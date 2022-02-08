Mountain Creek Road Residents Fight Planned Multi-Family Complex

 Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Weather

Mountain Creek Road residents on Tuesday more than filled the City Council chambers to oppose multi-family zoning for a 12.6-acre tract in the 1100 block.

Allen Jones of ASA Engineering announced that the developers were withdrawing the request to go from R-1 to R-3 to await the issuance of a Mountain Creek Road area plan. Council Chairman Chip Henderson said the Planning Agency has agreed to start on that plan.

Mr. Jones said the development group would continue in dialogue with residents.

He said the group has acquired rights to purchase for an additional 26 acres to the north. He said it would be planned to use that property for parkland.

Attorney Kirby Yost said the group would "wait to see how we fit with the area plan."

It had been planned to build 220 units at the site.

Residents cited traffic issues as well as pressure on infrastructure.

This was called the last large developable tract on Mountain Creek Road.

Brooke Bradley King, who lives at The Oxford on Mountain Creek Road, said 240 people had signed a petition opposing R-3 zoning. She said the residents favor keeping it as R-1.

Ms. King said there now are 2,973 dwellings on the road that runs along the foot of Walden's Ridge. She said that "622 of them are high density apartments. That's a lot."

Another speaker said, "The charm and character of Mountain Creek Road is being ruined." She said there is a large amount of wildlife on the tract that would be displaced. She said she had gone from enjoying watching deer to being fearful for their safety crossing the road. She said there had been a number of accidents along the road and that residents have to be careful while checking their mailboxes.

Will Ferrell said almost 12,000 vehicles a day travel Mountain Creek Road. He said it is two lane and that four-lane Dayton Boulevard carries not that many more - 14,000.

A 16-year-old Soddy Daisy High School student was the victim in a single-vehicle crash on Hixson Pike on Friday. Sarah Rice died in the wreck in the 9900 block of Hixson Pike shortly after ... (click for more)

A homeowner on Montview Drive told police they found a gun. When the officer arrived, the homeowner took the officer into their backyard and showed a gun in their bushes. The gun was rusty and ... (click for more)

A former teacher at the Chattanooga Charter School for Excellence has been charged with having "phone sex" with a girl under the age of 16. Charges of child molestation, enticing a child, ... (click for more)



Soddy Daisy High Sophomore Was Victim In Friday Wreck On Hixson Pike

A 16-year-old Soddy Daisy High School student was the victim in a single-vehicle crash on Hixson Pike on Friday. Sarah Rice died in the wreck in the 9900 block of Hixson Pike shortly after 2:30 p.m. Three others in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The cause of the crash is under investigation. (click for more)

Police Blotter: Homeowner Finds Rusty Gun In Backyard; Woman Acting Strange Is Upset About Her Life Choices

A homeowner on Montview Drive told police they found a gun. When the officer arrived, the homeowner took the officer into their backyard and showed a gun in their bushes. The gun was rusty and appeared to have been outside for a long time. The homeowner said police were chasing someone who jumped their fence on Jan. 13, 2020. The homeowner said they didn't know if the two things ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ken Combs And Robert Eldridge Will Be Missed In Red Bank

Small businesses are the backbone of any community. Red Bank recently lost two strong businessmen, Ken Combs and Robert Eldridge, who were always there for us. For several decades, Mr. Combs operated the Gulf Station on Dayton Boulevard. He got us to work and school when our vehicles wouldn’t start or just needed routine service. Mr. Combs later re-located to 4710 Dayton Blvd. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Eddie And His Shrimp

Ever so often the best stories recirculate on the Internet and over the weekend one of my favorites about sheer gratitude popped up on my screen. Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker, whose name is enshrined in our Medal of Honor Museum, is perhaps one of the bravest of the brave but his most vivid stripes came when he was lost at sea for 24 days during World War II. I don’t know who ... (click for more)

Sports

Light On Her Feet - Karsen Murphy Made A Leap Of Faith And Landed With The Mocs

When most basketball players fall, a once-coordinated athlete loses all ability to control their limbs and they crash to the floor like a rock hitting still pond water. Gravity wins out over reflexes and the result is often the painful scene of a body slamming into the hardwood and sliding a few inches or feet afterward. This is especially true of taller players, whose momentum ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard on Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of 30 players to the 2022 Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, making her a strong candidate for national player of the year. This is the third straight season that Howard, a former standout for Coach Jason Reuter at Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed to the Naismith Trophy’s midseason ... (click for more)


