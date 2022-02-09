 Wednesday, February 9, 2022 41.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Erlanger Health System Planning To Transition To 501(c)(3) Status

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Erlanger Health System officials said Wednesday they plan to transition to 501(c)(3) status.

Jim Coleman, chairman of the Erlanger Board of Trustees, said, “This important work is driven by our commitment to our mission, the responsibility to do everything we can to secure a strong future for this important community pillar, and to ensure Erlanger continues to provide the best possible care for everyone in Chattanooga and our growing region for decades to come.

"Many safety-net hospitals across the country have already transitioned to a 501(c)(3) structure, including UT Medical Center in Tennessee and Grady Medical Center in Georgia.

The nonprofit structure allows health systems to achieve greater operational flexibility in a quickly changing healthcare environment, and the ability to seek greater philanthropic contributions, among other significant benefits.

“Our top priority is to continue serving as the region’s safety-net hospital. We have seen a marked increase in individuals who seek out Erlanger for medical care they would not be able to access otherwise. In order to continue providing this crucial service, we know we must be willing to make a change.

"The Board of Trustees anticipates this process will take many months, and is working closely with the Hamilton County Commission and other elected officials to ensure alignment and support as the health system transforms to meet the challenges of today’s healthcare environment.

Changing the structure of Erlanger Health System would have meaningful benefits, ultimately enhancing clinical excellence and patient outcomes by attracting and retaining high-caliber clinicians and caregivers, having added flexibility to explore partnerships that are right for the community and positioning the organization for new and additional access to capital."

“This is all about doing what is right for our patients. We must be willing to respond to today’s changing healthcare environment in order to have the people, facilities and technology needed to deliver the best possible care to those who need it most.”

The County Commission is to consider a resolution next Wednesday hiring the law firm of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz. County Mayor Jim Coppinger said it was for a special project at Erlanger.


February 9, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman At Mapco Has $20 And Mac And Cheese Stolen; Pedestrian At Sam's Club Hits And Dents Passing Truck With Hand

Police Blotter: Woman At Mapco Has $20 And Mac And Cheese Stolen; Pedestrian At Sam's Club Hits And Dents Passing Truck With Hand

Police were called to Mapco at 100 West 20th St. by an anonymous person. The caller went into the Mapco and bought some mac and cheese. While in the parking lot, she was approached by a black male in a red puffy jacket. The man said "what you got" and flicked open his jacket. He then proceeded to pat the exterior of her clothes. The woman said she gave the man $20 and her mac and cheese.

Health Department To Distribute COVID Test Kits At Tennessee Riverpark Vaccination Site

Health Department To Distribute COVID Test Kits At Tennessee Riverpark Vaccination Site

The Health Department has received a shipment of 1500 QuickVue rapid-antigen COVID test kits and will be distributing them at the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site. "Due to traffic and safety concerns, we will only be distributing 750 kits daily, beginning Thursday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 11 at our Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site," officials said. Distribution

Ken Combs And Robert Eldridge Will Be Missed In Red Bank

Ken Combs And Robert Eldridge Will Be Missed In Red Bank

Small businesses are the backbone of any community. Red Bank recently lost two strong businessmen, Ken Combs and Robert Eldridge, who were always there for us. For several decades, Mr. Combs operated the Gulf Station on Dayton Boulevard. He got us to work and school when our vehicles wouldn't start or just needed routine service. Mr. Combs later re-located to 4710 Dayton Blvd.

Roy Exum: Compassion Never Dies

Roy Exum: Compassion Never Dies

There have been many times I've written on the miracles in Neonatal Intensive Care Units and, while my versions are always warm and fuzzy, I have thought about the couple, maybe two beds over, who have lost their baby, and the anguish they must feel as they watch other children live. This story isn't meant to dump on anyone but … on a day where the February sun is bright enough

Light On Her Feet - Karsen Murphy Made A Leap Of Faith And Landed With The Mocs

Light On Her Feet - Karsen Murphy Made A Leap Of Faith And Landed With The Mocs

When most basketball players fall, a once-coordinated athlete loses all ability to control their limbs and they crash to the floor like a rock hitting still pond water. Gravity wins out over reflexes and the result is often the painful scene of a body slamming into the hardwood and sliding a few inches or feet afterward. This is especially true of taller players, whose momentum

Rhyne Howard on Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

Rhyne Howard on Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

University of Kentucky women's basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of 30 players to the 2022 Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, making her a strong candidate for national player of the year. This is the third straight season that Howard, a former standout for Coach Jason Reuter at Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed to the Naismith Trophy's midseason


