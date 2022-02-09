Eddie Charles Ellis, 42, Arrested In Catoosa County For Murder Of Jarvious Brooks, 36

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk announced that his detectives have arrested and charged Eddie Charles Ellis, 42, for the shooting death of 36-year-old Jarvious Brooks on Saturday.

Ellis faces charges of murder, trafficking cocaine, possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, reckless conduct, discharge of a firearm near roadway, commercial gambling, gambling, sale of alcohol without a license, and possession of marijuana.

Sheriff Sisk said deputies responded to a shots fired call about 4:30 a.m. on February 5 in the area of T. J. Arnold Circle and Three Notch Road. Deputies found a white car with bullet holes in it on Three Notch Road just north of Battlefield Parkway, with Brooks inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Detectives learned that there was a gathering of people at 31 T.J. Arnold Circle prior to the gunfire.

“This is an unfortunate story about alleged illegal activity resulting in violence and the loss of life,” Sheriff Sisk said. “Our investigation reveals there was a party with illegal drugs, alcohol and gambling when, for still unknown reasons, a fight erupted. We have also learned that several people at the party may be affiliated with, or associates of gangs and we are working with our law enforcement partners and other individuals to develop additional information.”

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Detective Brittany Gilleland at 706 935-2424.