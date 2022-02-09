Hamilton County Has 4 More COVID Deaths And 243 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported 243 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 207 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 95,595.

There were four more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Wednesday, for a total of 1,020. It is reported the deaths were two males and two females; three white and one black; two age 51-60, one age 61-70 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 219 in Hamilton County, down from 232 on Tuesday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 67 Hamilton County inpatients and 36 patients are in ICU, down from 42 on Tuesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 89,836, which is 94 percent. There are 4,739 active cases, compared to 5,265 on Tuesday.