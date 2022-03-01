Cause Of House Fire On W Road Wednesday Morning Unknown

Waldens Ridge Emergency Services respond to a house fire on the W Road Tuesday morning.

At 6 a.m. a motorist called 911 reporting a house fire located at 4020 W Road. Fire officials from WRES arrived on the scene reporting 95 percent of the home was on fire and immediately requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower and water tankers.

Since there are no fire hydrants on the W Road, WRES had to set up a water supply system called a “Tanker Shuttle” to fight the house fire.

Chattanooga Fire Department and Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene to assist WRES. Signal Mountain Fire Department stood by at WRES fire stations for any additional emergency calls.

Once fire officials confirmed no one was home, firefighters conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire. No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by WRES. Damages are unknown at this time.