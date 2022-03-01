March 1, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Waldens Ridge Emergency Services respond to a house fire on the W Road Tuesday morning.
At 6 a.m. a motorist called 911 reporting a house fire located at 4020 W Road. Fire officials from WRES ... (click for more)
A man on Ballard Drive told police he put a prescription in his mailbox to send to his prescription provider. He said he noticed the next day that his mail flag was still up despite the mail truck being there the previous day. He said he looked inside his mailbox and the prescription was gone. He said he spoke to a postal worker who said there were ongoing issues with mail being ... (click for more)
First, let me say that I have nothing against any of the three Republican county mayor candidates, but I do have questions and thoughts.
Weston Wamp- County mayor is an executive position that requires management of people and departments. It is not just a policy-oriented position. How many direct reports have you ever managed? What level of budget have you ever managed? Have ... (click for more)
What’s this? With temperatures expected in the 70s later this week, my daffodils are in full flush as I make my monthly stroll through my garden. There is an abundance of orchids and onions to pass around on this, the first of March, but do not be deceived.
I have lived too long not to respect the adage: “March comes in like a lion and leaves like a lamb.” Daylight Saving Time ... (click for more)
U.S. Soccer has announced dates and times for matches in the Second Round of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – U.S. Soccer’s National Championship.
Chattanooga Football Club will host USL Championship team Memphis 901 FC at 7:00 p.m., April 7 at Finley Stadium. Admission is included in the 2022 Annual Pass . Single game tickets will be available soon at CFCTIX.com .
23 Division ... (click for more)
Tony Vitello sounded like a connoisseur of crowds in relating what his ears were telling him on Saturday.
The Tennessee baseball coach had hustled over to Thompson-Boling Arena following his team’s game and grabbed a seat in the front row. From that perch, the sound of 21,678 tumbled down over him like an avalanche throughout the Vols’ 67-62 comeback basketball victory over ... (click for more)