Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, TAMMY DENISE

921 DELORES DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ALEXANDER, GREGORY DEON

2108 WISDOM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ALLEN, CORY TANNER

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ALLEN, DANA N

541 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



ALLEN, MATTHEW RYAN

305 VALLEY VIEW AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BALDWIN, ANNE ELYSE

6574 EAST BRAINERD RD UNIT 908 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURGANS, KARYN RENEE

959E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CALLOWAY, CECIL LAMAR

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062730

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CAMPBELL, STEPHANIE ELAINN

20 PRINCESS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CICCARONE, CHRISTINE M

3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113752

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY



CIMINI, NICOLE LIA

175 DUCKTOWN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

TRESPASSING



CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE

2300 WINSER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



COX, KYLE THOMAS

4005 LARA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161810

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DOAK, CHRISTOPHER

1373 HORNSCREEK , 37362

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ESPEY, ANTONIO DEJONG

1217 GADD ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER



FINLEY, JONATHAN HAYWOOD

127 CECIL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



FREDERICK, JACOB HOWARD

3617 CRAIG RD APT A CHATT, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

HARASSMENT



GODWIN, TROY LEE

411 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121317

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE



GRANT, RICKY LELAND

175 DUCKTOWN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH



GRAVES, DAVID DOUGLAS

7104 FLAGSTONE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)



HANSEN, ISAIAH HENRY

5512 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374092311

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON



HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE

8672 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BURGLARY



HAYES, CASEY LEMAR

606 EAST 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CARJACKING

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING



HOLLOWAY, LENDRAIL F

6705 BRIANNA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374217014

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JOHNSON, ROBERT ALLEN

5151 WATERLEVEL HIGHWAY CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LOPEZ-CASTILLO, JACOBO

2823 3 RD AVE.





CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCDOWELL, HALEY JADE1945 OLD GEORGETOWN ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARYTHEFT UNDEER 1,000MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN394 WOODS ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NUNLEY, KYLE RAY381 CALIFORNIA LANE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OLSON, BRITTANY LEANN4816 BLUE BELL AVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARPENN, TYREE803 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAY, KENNETH LEBRON101 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTROBINSON, WILLIS HENDSLAYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374064536Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)SALAS-LAGUNAS, JUAN JOSE4734 SABRINA LN, APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTSCRIVENS, HEATHER1400 BOYD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA)SEVERS, DAVID ISAAC1839 SKYLINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASICA-LOPEZ, JONI ALEXANDER2603 GLENWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTSPECK, SHANNON MICHELLE701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112830Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSTROUD, JUANTORY3331 A PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVICKERY, PATRICK CLAY1384 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VILLA, CARLOS RAMIRO240 15TH STREET SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARD, ANTHONY LADARRELL6601 RIGGINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212431Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDERWEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE309 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OVER 1000WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE Chattanooga, 374061245Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)