Boy, 5, Hit By Car On North Howell Avenue

A five-year-old boy was hit by a car in Brainerd on Wednesday evening.
The child was struck at about 6:45 p.m. on North Howell Avenue.
He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Neighbors have since put up signs urging drivers to slow down.
March 11, 2022
Tennessee Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn voted against a $1.5 trillion spending bill that passed late Thursday.
Senator Hagerty said, “The process of drafting and negotiating ... (click for more)
The finishing touches are being done to the new city hall in Lookout Mountain, Georgia that opened last month. Copper awnings have been installed on the building and controls are being put on ... (click for more)
A five-year-old boy was hit by a car in Brainerd on Wednesday evening.
The child was struck at about 6:45 p.m. on North Howell Avenue.
He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. ... (click for more)
Tennessee Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn voted against a $1.5 trillion spending bill that passed late Thursday.
Senator Hagerty said, “The process of drafting and negotiating this government funding package highlights everything that’s wrong with Washington. This work should have been completed last summer in a careful and transparent manner. Instead, it was negotiated ... (click for more)
The finishing touches are being done to the new city hall in Lookout Mountain, Georgia that opened last month. Copper awnings have been installed on the building and controls are being put on the exterior lights. The lighting plan will be flexible and neighborhood friendly, said City Manager Kenny Lee, dimmers are being installed that can control lights by zones and by timing. A ... (click for more)
Happy 100th Birthday, Luther. “Don’t forget him. Just don’t forget him,” Luther’s wife Mary (March 28, 1936-June 3, 2021) said to me, just moments after Luther’s funeral as she accepted condolences from family and friends on that sad day in October 2014.
Luther, “the man with sunshine in his voice,” was born on March 9, 1922 and died on Oct. 20, 2014 ( read Luther’s obituary ... (click for more)
There can be little doubt that in a race still too early to call, County Commission Chair Sabrena Smedley is the dark horse to become the first female to be the next County Mayor. Her Republican opponents in the May 3 primary are formidable indeed, but neither Weston Wamp nor Matt Hullender can match Sabrena’s hands-on knowledge of Hamilton County government.
She’s been a commissioner ... (click for more)
Tennessee’s baseball team matched a program record by bashing seven home runs in a single game Wednesday night against James Madison.
Leadoff hitter Jared Dickey hammering the first pitch he saw over the bullpen beyond the right-field fence at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. He hit another for good measure later in the game. Five of his teammates joined him in the powerful display ... (click for more)
If I remember correctly when the UTC men's and women's basketball teams won the Southern Conference Tournament in years past, the venues would change occasionally for the NCAA "Watch" parties. You know what a "Watch" Party is. It's where Mocs fans will gather on Sunday evening to watch the NCAA selection show on television to see when, where and who they play in the upcoming March ... (click for more)