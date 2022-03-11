Sheriff's Deputy And Patrol Vehicle Struck By Intoxicated Driver Early Friday Morning

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was in his patrol vehicle near the 5470 block of Hixson Pike when it was struck at speed by an intoxicated driver early Friday at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Emergency Services, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and HCSO Traffic Units responded to the scene.

The driver of the offending vehicle was arrested for DUI by Tennessee State Troopers.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were unable to be driven from the scene.

The HCSO deputy involved in the accident was not injured.

“This incident highlights the dangers of people choosing to drive under the influence.

We are grateful this deputy was not seriously injured or killed and that no other citizen was injured by this driver’s actions. Once again, I want to stress the importance of making wise decisions by choosing a designated driver or utilizing a ride/share service rather than driving impaired,” said Chief Deputy Austin Garrett.