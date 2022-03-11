Market Street Bridge To Undergo Quarterly Inspection This Sunday; Will Require Daytime Closure

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct its quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga this Sunday, during which time the bridge will be closed to through traffic. From 8:00 a.m. to no later than 2:00 p.m. the bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as the inspection is performed.



This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the testing and maintenance, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

Drivers are advised to use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge as alternate routes while the Market Street Bridge is closed.