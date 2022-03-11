Market Street Bridge To Undergo Quarterly Inspection This Sunday; Will Require Daytime Closure

 Friday, March 11, 2022 62.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct its quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga this Sunday, during which time the bridge will be closed to through traffic. From 8:00 a.m. to no later than 2:00 p.m. the bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as the inspection is performed. 

This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the testing and maintenance, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

Drivers are advised to use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge as alternate routes while the Market Street Bridge is closed.


No New COVID Deaths In Hamilton County And 11 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 11 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 12 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,460. The Hamilton County Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron surge. This process will result in an increase in the total number of cases. ... (click for more)

Georgia Reports 52 More Coronavirus Deaths And 599 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 52 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,397. There are 599 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,918,383 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 108,935, which is an increase of 123 since Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: ... (click for more)

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther. “Don’t forget him. Just don’t forget him,” Luther’s wife Mary (March 28, 1936-June 3, 2021) said to me, just moments after Luther’s funeral as she accepted condolences from family and friends on that sad day in October 2014. Luther, “the man with sunshine in his voice,” was born on March 9, 1922 and died on Oct. 20, 2014 ( read Luther’s obituary ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Dark Horse

There can be little doubt that in a race still too early to call, County Commission Chair Sabrena Smedley is the dark horse to become the first female to be the next County Mayor. Her Republican opponents in the May 3 primary are formidable indeed, but neither Weston Wamp nor Matt Hullender can match Sabrena’s hands-on knowledge of Hamilton County government. She’s been a commissioner ... (click for more)

"Just Shoot It, Bro" - David Jean-Baptiste And The Mocs Ready For March Madness

David Jean-Baptiste may be the most popular basketball player in America right now. His million-dollar smile has graced every media platform known to the college basketball world, and his miracle shot to win the SoCon title has replayed thousands of times in the days that have followed. Chattanooga’s 6’1" guard with an iconic jumpshot (and a sense of the moment) has been a Moc for ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Take Their Best Swings In 7-Homer Game

Tennessee’s baseball team matched a program record by bashing seven home runs in a single game Wednesday night against James Madison. Leadoff hitter Jared Dickey hammering the first pitch he saw over the bullpen beyond the right-field fence at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. He hit another for good measure later in the game. Five of his teammates joined him in the powerful display ... (click for more)


