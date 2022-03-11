Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect At Midnight; Continues Until Saturday at 10 AM
Mayor Kelly Readies For Approaching Winter Storm; Warns Of Potential Icy Conditions

Friday, March 11, 2022

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has directed the city’s first responders to prepare for a winter storm that meteorologists say is heading toward Chattanooga. The forecast is for 1-3 inches of snow for Chattanooga and up to six inches for high elevations like Bledsoe County and Sequatchie County.

The National Weather Service has warned of a significant winter storm that could impact the Chattanooga area early Saturday morning, city officials said.

If the storm lands as expected, heavy rainfall could soak roads before turning to ice overnight. The storm is then predicted to cover the ice with a layer of snow in the early hours on Saturday, particularly at higher elevations. 

City officials said, "In instances such as this, the city does not pretreat the roads with brine — a mixture of salt and liquid that can protect roads from icing — because the rain would simply wash it away. Instead, staff from the city’s Department of Public Works will wait for the precipitation to stop before they begin salting roads early Saturday morning." 

“If the storm hits as expected, attempting to drive on a bed of ice covered with snow could be extremely hazardous, even if you have a four-wheel-drive vehicle” said Mayor Kelly. “Please wait for our first responders to treat the roads before you attempt to drive, particularly if you live at a higher elevation where the roads are more likely to freeze over.”

The city has about 5,000 tons of salt on hand, and Public Works officials are confident that they will have more than enough to weather the storm. Officials have requested that motorists avoid driving near city vehicles during the road-treating process for safety reasons. 

Residents who must travel should take an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of emergency, per the National Weather Service. 

The Chattanooga Community Kitchen on 11th Street will open up its cold weather shelter through the weekend.


March 11, 2022

1-Week Infant Bitten By Family Dog In Cleveland

A one-week-old infant was bitten by a family dog in Cleveland on Friday. At 11:20 a.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to a dog bite at 1010 Georgetown Road NW. The father of the infant, Alex Norwood, said that he was holding the baby when two of the family dogs began fighting. Mr. Norwood stated he put his hand out to attempt to separate the dogs when the ... (click for more)

No New COVID Deaths In Hamilton County And 11 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 11 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 12 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,460. The Hamilton County Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron surge. This process will result in an increase in the total number of cases. ... (click for more)

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther. “Don’t forget him. Just don’t forget him,” Luther’s wife Mary (March 28, 1936-June 3, 2021) said to me, just moments after Luther’s funeral as she accepted condolences from family and friends on that sad day in October 2014. Luther, “the man with sunshine in his voice,” was born on March 9, 1922 and died on Oct. 20, 2014 ( read Luther’s obituary ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Dark Horse

There can be little doubt that in a race still too early to call, County Commission Chair Sabrena Smedley is the dark horse to become the first female to be the next County Mayor. Her Republican opponents in the May 3 primary are formidable indeed, but neither Weston Wamp nor Matt Hullender can match Sabrena’s hands-on knowledge of Hamilton County government. She’s been a commissioner ... (click for more)

"Just Shoot It, Bro" - David Jean-Baptiste And The Mocs Ready For March Madness

David Jean-Baptiste may be the most popular basketball player in America right now. His million-dollar smile has graced every media platform known to the college basketball world, and his miracle shot to win the SoCon title has replayed thousands of times in the days that have followed. Chattanooga’s 6’1" guard with an iconic jumpshot (and a sense of the moment) has been a Moc for ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Take Their Best Swings In 7-Homer Game

Tennessee’s baseball team matched a program record by bashing seven home runs in a single game Wednesday night against James Madison. Leadoff hitter Jared Dickey hammering the first pitch he saw over the bullpen beyond the right-field fence at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. He hit another for good measure later in the game. Five of his teammates joined him in the powerful display ... (click for more)


