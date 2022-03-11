Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect At Midnight; Continues Until Saturday at 10 AM
Breaking News


1-Week Infant Bitten By Family Dog In Cleveland

Friday, March 11, 2022

A one-week-old infant was bitten by a family dog in Cleveland on Friday.

At 11:20 a.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to a dog bite at 1010 Georgetown Road NW.

The father of the infant, Alex Norwood, said that he was holding the baby when two of the family dogs began fighting. Mr. Norwood stated he put his hand out to attempt to separate the dogs when the 25-pound Rat Terrier Mix dog bit the baby on the head.

The infant was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

Animal Control arrived on the scene and will be investigating this incident.


March 11, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

March 11, 2022

Deacon Hicks Armor Appointed As Notre Dame High School Interim Leader

March 11, 2022

Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2022-0027 Travis Poole (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, and O-1 Office Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ... (click for more)

Deacon Hicks Armor Appointed As Notre Dame High School Interim Leader

Bishop Richard F. Stika has appointed Deacon Hicks Armor as interim Head of School for Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga. “Deacon Hicks is the right person to lead Notre Dame at this time,” Bishop Stika said. “He is a Notre Dame alumnus, and I am pleased that he graciously accepted my invitation to guide the school and the Notre Dame community until we can select a permanent ... (click for more)

Opinion

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther. “Don’t forget him. Just don’t forget him,” Luther’s wife Mary (March 28, 1936-June 3, 2021) said to me, just moments after Luther’s funeral as she accepted condolences from family and friends on that sad day in October 2014. Luther, “the man with sunshine in his voice,” was born on March 9, 1922 and died on Oct. 20, 2014 ( read Luther’s obituary ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Dark Horse

There can be little doubt that in a race still too early to call, County Commission Chair Sabrena Smedley is the dark horse to become the first female to be the next County Mayor. Her Republican opponents in the May 3 primary are formidable indeed, but neither Weston Wamp nor Matt Hullender can match Sabrena’s hands-on knowledge of Hamilton County government. She’s been a commissioner ... (click for more)

Sports

"Just Shoot It, Bro" - David Jean-Baptiste And The Mocs Ready For March Madness

David Jean-Baptiste may be the most popular basketball player in America right now. His million-dollar smile has graced every media platform known to the college basketball world, and his miracle shot to win the SoCon title has replayed thousands of times in the days that have followed. Chattanooga’s 6’1" guard with an iconic jumpshot (and a sense of the moment) has been a Moc for ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Take Their Best Swings In 7-Homer Game

Tennessee’s baseball team matched a program record by bashing seven home runs in a single game Wednesday night against James Madison. Leadoff hitter Jared Dickey hammering the first pitch he saw over the bullpen beyond the right-field fence at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. He hit another for good measure later in the game. Five of his teammates joined him in the powerful display ... (click for more)


