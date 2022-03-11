1-Week Infant Bitten By Family Dog In Cleveland

A one-week-old infant was bitten by a family dog in Cleveland on Friday.

At 11:20 a.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to a dog bite at 1010 Georgetown Road NW.

The father of the infant, Alex Norwood, said that he was holding the baby when two of the family dogs began fighting. Mr. Norwood stated he put his hand out to attempt to separate the dogs when the 25-pound Rat Terrier Mix dog bit the baby on the head.

The infant was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

Animal Control arrived on the scene and will be investigating this incident.