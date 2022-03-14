Georgia Has 44 More Coronavirus Deaths And 889 New Cases
Monday, March 14, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 44 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,441.
There are 889 new cases reported on Monday, as that total reaches 1,919,226 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations with the virus are at 109,048, which is an increase of 149 since Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 12,395 cases, up 9; 124 deaths
Chattooga County: 5,250 cases; 112 deaths, up 1
Dade County: 2,546 cases, up 8; 25 deaths
Walker County: 13,483 cases, up 5; 182 deaths
Whitfield County: 27,289 cases, up 12; 382 deaths