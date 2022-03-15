CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
Dalton Man Gets 19-Year Sentence For Child Molestation

Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Anthony Marshall Ponders
Anthony Marshall Ponders

A 55-year-old Dalton man has been sentenced to serve 19 years in prison followed by one year on probation for child molestation.

 

Anthony Marshall Ponders, of 310 Jericho Way, was sentenced on Tuesday by Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris.

 

Georgia law requires that at a minimum, the defendant receive one year on probation to help facilitate their return to the community from the prison system, and their registry as a sex offender so this represents the maximum sentence allowed by law. 

 

Ponders was convicted by a Whitfield County Jury last Thursday following a trial that had begun that Tuesday.  Assistant District Attorney and Child Abuse Prosecutor Ben Kenemer presented the state’s case at trial and at sentencing.  The defendant was represented by Dalton attorney Jerry Moncus.

 

The charge involved allegations that Ponders had exposed himself to an underage child.  The act was witnessed by a family member who walked in on Ponders at that moment and then asked the child what had occurred.

That led to a call which was answered by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.  Deputy Brian Pack led the initial response and assisted Kenemer with presenting the case to the jury.  Prosecutor Kenemer called 13 other witnesses to testify including a previous victim who had been sexually assaulted by Ponders as a child. 

 

The case had to be tried twice because at the first trial in January, some evidence concerning another prior victim which had been excluded was inadvertently introduced when it was mentioned in a videotaped interview with another witness. 

 

Prosecutor Kenemer himself advised the Court of that error before any defense objection which led to a declaration of mistrial and the second trial in March.

 

Kenemer said he wished to single out Deputy Pack’s assistance in not only investigating this case, but also in presenting it in court. He said, “Brian Pack was eager to see to it that this case was brought to a just conclusion, and did so twice given the first trial resulted in a mistrial.  His assistance in presenting the state’s case was invaluable and I appreciate having members of law enforcement ready and willing to be in the trenches, day in and day out, to see to it justice is served.” 

 


Bridgeete Frederick Arrested In March 8th Shooting On East 11th Street

Harrison Man Charged With Striking Boy With Belt 61 Times; Confining Him To Kitchen Table For 3 Days

Bridgeete Frederick Arrested In March 8th Shooting On East 11th Street

CPD Homicide investigators have made an arrest in the shooting of a 21-year old woman at the 600 block of East 11th Street on March 8. Bridgeete Frederick has been charged with attempted criminal homicide. She is in custody and has been transported to the Silverdale Detention Facility. (click for more)

Harrison Man Charged With Striking Boy With Belt 61 Times; Confining Him To Kitchen Table For 3 Days

Michael Eugene Hall, 67, was arrested after court documents allege he struck a child 61 times with a belt “all over his body” last Wednesday. On Friday, law enforcement received a report from a school counselor that a child said Hall had beat him 57 times with a belt and that there was video of the incident. Police spoke to the victim at school and interviewed the child victim. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: County Needs Leaders

With the prospect there could be more new faces than familiar ones in Hamilton County government after the 2022 election, veteran politician Joe Graham said on Monday that leadership will be at a premium in this election cycle. “I can’t remember a county election where there have been as many candidates and, while that’s a positive thing, good leadership is crucial.” Graham, ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Vols And Mocs Better Than Their Seed Indicates

Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)


