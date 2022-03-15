CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
Former Eaves Formal Wear Employee Tells Jury About Witnessing A Murder

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 - by Thea Marshall
Billy Forte
Billy Forte
- photo by Joseph Dycus

Previous Eaves Formal Wear employee Nicole Pearson told a Criminal Court jury on Tuesday that she witnessed Billy Forte murder his son.

 

“It was all in slow motion to me. I heard a loud noise, then I saw Mr. Charles start to fall forward,” the witness said. “Billy cocked the gun at me, then told me to get out of his business.” 


Ms.

Pearson said she became close friends with Charles Forte while working at Eaves Formal Wear. She said she came to help him with a computer problem on April 2, 2018. Ten minutes later Billy showed up. 


Ms. Pearson said both men acted like normal that day and Billy greeted them when he arrived. She said he left, then returned about a minute later. She said after he walked back in he shot Charles Forte. 


According to a responding officer and body cam footage, the victim was shot in the face. Ms. Pearson left the scene, then returned to get her phone. She said she called 911 after she retrieved her phone. Billy Forte also called 911; however, his call recording was not presented as evidence due to a three-year expiration.


Ms. Pearson testified that Billy Forte owned Eaves Formal Wear and Charles was an employee. Ben McGowan, Billy’s defense attorney, said the business was on the verge of bankruptcy at the time of the incident. Ms. Pearson said Charles Forte occasionally complained about money that Billy owed him. Attorney said he owed him $54,000.


Footage from a responding officer’s vehicle showed Billy making comments to himself about the shooting. He repeatedly said, “I told you mother——, pow!” He laughed afterward. 


“I killed that mother——,” Billy said on the footage. “I shot him in the heart, man - it was so liberating.” 


The defense, so far, stands in their position that Billy Forte shot Charles Forte out of self defense.

 

Attorney McGowan also cited instances of alleged misconduct by police and investigators. 


David Sharpe said improving educational outcomes and infrastructure are his two primary goals as the commissioner of District 6. He is currently running for re-election, and he spoke to the JFK

Cleveland businessman Allan Jones, who is running for the Cleveland School Board, said he has a six-year plan for improving the schools. He said, "In 2006, I was tasked with creating a plan

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported six new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 13 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,584. There was one



Sharpe Focusing On Improving Schools, Infrastructure

David Sharpe said improving educational outcomes and infrastructure are his two primary goals as the commissioner of District 6. He is currently running for re-election, and he spoke to the JFK Club on Tuesday afternoon. "We need to focus on educational outcomes for the children of Hamilton County - how to prepare them for the workforce and get them ready for the future,"

School Board Candidate Jones Has 6-Year Plan For Boosting Cleveland Schools; Says School Director, Principals Not Invited To His Town Hall Meetings

Cleveland businessman Allan Jones, who is running for the Cleveland School Board, said he has a six-year plan for improving the schools. He said, "In 2006, I was tasked with creating a plan to improve the wrestling programs in Cleveland. I created a six-year plan and implemented it. Today, we see the rewards of my 6-year plan, as the Cleveland High School Wrestling team has set

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred

Roy Exum: County Needs Leaders

With the prospect there could be more new faces than familiar ones in Hamilton County government after the 2022 election, veteran politician Joe Graham said on Monday that leadership will be at a premium in this election cycle. "I can't remember a county election where there have been as many candidates and, while that's a positive thing, good leadership is crucial." Graham,

Randy Smith: Vols And Mocs Better Than Their Seed Indicates

Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth


