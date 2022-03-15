Former Eaves Formal Wear Employee Tells Jury About Witnessing A Murder

Previous Eaves Formal Wear employee Nicole Pearson told a Criminal Court jury on Tuesday that she witnessed Billy Forte murder his son.

“It was all in slow motion to me. I heard a loud noise, then I saw Mr. Charles start to fall forward,” the witness said. “Billy cocked the gun at me, then told me to get out of his business.”

Ms. Pearson said she became close friends with Charles Forte while working at Eaves Formal Wear. She said she came to help him with a computer problem on April 2, 2018. Ten minutes later Billy showed up.

Ms. Pearson said both men acted like normal that day and Billy greeted them when he arrived. She said he left, then returned about a minute later. She said after he walked back in he shot Charles Forte.

According to a responding officer and body cam footage, the victim was shot in the face. Ms. Pearson left the scene, then returned to get her phone. She said she called 911 after she retrieved her phone. Billy Forte also called 911; however, his call recording was not presented as evidence due to a three-year expiration.

Ms. Pearson testified that Billy Forte owned Eaves Formal Wear and Charles was an employee. Ben McGowan, Billy’s defense attorney, said the business was on the verge of bankruptcy at the time of the incident. Ms. Pearson said Charles Forte occasionally complained about money that Billy owed him. Attorney said he owed him $54,000.

Footage from a responding officer’s vehicle showed Billy making comments to himself about the shooting. He repeatedly said, “I told you mother——, pow!” He laughed afterward.

“I killed that mother——,” Billy said on the footage. “I shot him in the heart, man - it was so liberating.”

The defense, so far, stands in their position that Billy Forte shot Charles Forte out of self defense.

Attorney McGowan also cited instances of alleged misconduct by police and investigators.