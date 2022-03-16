Police Blotter: McKay's Customer Tries To Resell Items She Stole; Woman Continues Pizza Scam At Local Motel

The manager of McKay’s at 7734 Lee Hwy. told police he had a suspicious female in the store. The woman had attempted to sell merchandise that was previously stolen from McKay's. The manager said he trespassed the female and she signed the ban form in acknowledgment of that.

* * *

A homeless man on Lee Highway told police he was sleeping outside and he hid his bag behind a trash can at America's Best Value Inn to go to work. He said when he returned, his bag was gone. He said the only thing he wants on the report is that his Social Security card was stolen.

* * *

A woman on Chestnut Street told police she placed an order with EuniceKeynes.club for two Awesome Power Wheels battery-powered vehicles. She said the order came to $79.98. She said she never received the merchandise and the company is not answering her emails. Police suggested that she file a claim with the Fair Trade Commission. She said she would do so.

* * *

Residents on Crestway Drive complained to police of a vehicle parked in the road in front of their property for over three weeks. The resident said that the owner of the vehicle broke down and they assisted them in moving the vehicle to the side of the road. They said the vehicle's owner said they

would be back for it next time they were paid. The resident said it has been over three weeks and they would like it towed. S&S Towing came and towed the vehicle.

* * *



A man told police the fence surrounding his business' property at 2300 Cannon Ave. had been cut and an unknown male stole a catalytic converter off of a Toyota Sequoia. The man observed the incident on his security cameras occurring at 1:30 a.m. The vehicle is owned by T&J Motors. They were notified. Photos of the suspect, taken from video surveillance, will be added to the report once received by the man.

* * *

A man on Alexis Circle told police he got a text message from the Tennessee Unemployment office that someone has filed for unemployment using his date of birth and Social Security number. He said he contacted the unemployment office and confirmed that it was not him that filed. He said he did not ask for any details and could not give police any further information. He said that the only thing the unemployment office told him was that if they needed anything they would call him. Police recommended that he read the website identitytheft.gov.

* * *



A woman on Bay Pointe Drive told police she received a check that was meant to be payment for items she was selling on Facebook Marketplace. She said she had not yet given the item to the

person she was dealing with, who was unknown, but she thought the check appeared suspicious. The woman had her bank check the validity of the check, which was found to be fake. The check was taken and turned into Property for destruction. The woman was provided a receipt.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at Lowe's, 2180 Gunbarrel Road. A manager told police that a black male who has previously shoplifted at Home Depot had just shoplifted from Lowe's and fled the scene with the stolen merchandise prior to police arrival . The man was observed on camera taking merchandise out of packaging and concealing it in a backpack. The man then fled the scene

on foot. The merchandise totals to be at least $437 in value. A photo of the man was given to police. A BOLO was created.

* * *

A driver for Uber Eats told police he has had a verbal altercation with two other Uber Eats drivers. He said they drive a black Mazda with Alabama plates. He told police he has called 11 times about the vehicle in order to get them in trouble with police. Police have yet to locate that vehicle or any violation associated with it. The man said he wanted to have a record of his issues with the two other drivers.

* * *

Police were flagged down by a woman on North Market Street who said she found a wallet on the sidewalk. The wallet contained $183.54 in cash and coins, a Georgia ID and several debit/credit cards. Police transported the purse and contents to the Chattanooga Property Division.

* * *

A man on Rossville Avenue told police he went out of town with some friends and, when he returned, he found that there was a dent in his vehicle. He said that the dent was on the rear driver-side of his car. At this time, it is unclear what happened to his car and he was just wanting a report in case he was not able to get the dent out.

* * *

The owner of Glass Man at 2114 Chapman Road told police his single-axle black trailer was stolen sometime over the weekend. It appears the suspect is driving a silver Mustang. This is based on very grainy footage. The man said the trailer is 20-plus years old and he does not know the VIN number. At this time, without a VIN number police cannot enter the trailer into NCIC.

* * *

A man said he was in his motel room at La Quinta Inn and Suites at 311 Browns Ferry Road when a female knocked on his door and asking to borrow money. The man said the woman asked for $32, and said her husband was out and she needed to pay the pizza guy before her husband returned. The female said that it was her kid's birthday and she was trying to get pizza for the birthday party but she did not have money. The man said he gave the female $35. When he went down to the lobby, he asked the front desk clerk if she had seen the female. The front desk clerk told him that the woman is known to be a "scammer" and to take people’s money. The man said he got upset and then called the emergency number to report it. The man said she was a heavy-set white female wearing glasses. Police were not able to identify the pizza scammer.