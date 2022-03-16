Rhea County Emergency Director Went Back In Burning House, Found Homeowner Unconscious

The Rhea County Commission honored members of the Pine Grove Fire Department and Steven McMillian, deputy director of the Rhea County Emergency Management Agency, after they rescued a man from a house fire.



The Commission presented a resolution to Director McMillian in connection with the fire that occurred on Feb. 25 at 3:30 a.m. on Randall Fugate Road. In that fire, the quick response of the Pine Grove Fire Department helped put the fire down. They were able to rescue the family dog, but advised Director McMillian upon his arrival that the home had been cleared and they did not find anyone in there.



Director McMillian said that he started to get this feeling the house needed checked again. After search of the house, he found the homeowner on the floor under a bed unconscious.



Director McMillian and his family joined him on the commission's dais for the presentation of the award along with members of the Pine Grove Volunteer Fire Department.



The award was presented by County Commissioner Jim Reed of Spring City, who is also chairman of the Rhea County Fire Board which governs the volunteer fire departments in the county.



In his remarks before the award, Commissioner Reed said that everyone needs to think of these volunteers, not only in the fire department but in all aspects of life. They give of their time and sometimes of their own money to help make the community better. "Firefighters actually risk their lives to make sure the someone can be with us today,” he said.



Commissioner Reed himself was a volunteer with the Spring City Fire Department.



Director McMillian, who is the training officer for the Rhea County Volunteer Fire Department, comes by the trait naturally. His father, Mike McMillian, was a firefighter for 20 years with the Dayton Fire Department.





