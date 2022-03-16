 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 61.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Judge Says Litter Pickup Was Reduced Drastically When Legislature No Longer Required 24 Hours Of Community Service On DUI Convictions

Wednesday, March 16, 2022
General Sessions Court Judge Christie Sell told members of the County Commission on Wednesday that local litter pickup efforts "were reduced drastically" when the Legislature in July 2016 dropped a requirement on DUI convictions that required 24 hours of community service.
 
She said the judges "agree there is a growing litter problem and we want to be part of the solution."
 
Judge Sell said most cases in General Sessions Court are settled by plea agreements between the district attorney's office and defendants.
She said if those agreements do not include community service, then the court cannot order it.
 
She said at the conclusion of bench trials the judges "order community service when we can."
 
Judge Sell said in some cases littler pickup is not ordered because of the defendant's health condition or ability to get transportation to the pickup site.
 
She noted that the pickup is not by incarcerated individuals, but those who are out on bond.
 
Judge Sell also said that during the COVID pandemic that all court numbers were down, including required litter pickup.
 
County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley sent a letter to District Attorney Neal Pinkston asking for his “immediate attention to the increasing problem of roadside trash across our area” and requesting that he immediately “reinstate much needed assistance to combat” litter. 
 
DA Pinkston replied, "My family and I regularly pick up litter throughout the Glenwood community and, as someone who must routinely clear trash from the clogged storm drain in front of our home, I am keenly aware of the negative impact of litter.
 
"However, the District Attorney General’s Office does not and has not ever instated or canceled any form of litter cleanup. Further, the District Attorney General’s Office has no power to instate or cancel any litter cleanup program.
 
"Our office can and does request public service days as part of a defendant’s sentencing. However, defendants are not required to accept such a sentence. Many times, a defendant will prefer a weekend in jail to five days of litter cleanup. Ultimately, the decision rests with the presiding judge."
 
DA Pinkston said Sheriff Jim Hammond and the Hamilton County Highway Department have been responsible for inmate road crews. He said in 2019, a joint decision was made to discontinue inmate road crews. Those crews did not pick up litter, but did weed eating and grass cutting along the roads.
 
Chris Jackson, who heads county Alternative Sentencing, said litter pickup crews are down from about 35-50 per day to 5-10 a day. Still, he said, they have already picked up over 130 tons of roadside litter so far this fiscal year.
 
Mr. Jackson said, "Our numbers have been going down for a while."

 

 

 

March 16, 2022

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 3 More Cases

March 16, 2022

Georgia Has 71 Additional COVID Deaths And 909 New Cases

March 16, 2022

Grand Jury True Bills


The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported three new positive COVID-19 cases, down from six on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,649. There ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 71 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,556. There are 909 new cases reported on Wednesday, ... (click for more)

Here are the Grand Jury true bills: 313084 1 AGUILAR-MORALES, RUDY BENITO ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 03/16/2022 313084 2 AGUILAR-MORALES, RUDY BENITO DISORDERLY CONDUCT 03/16/2022 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 3 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported three new positive COVID-19 cases, down from six on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,649. There were nine more deaths reported on Wednesday by the Health Department, but only one is for this period, for a total of 1,112. Eight of the deaths added on Wednesday are a part of the review ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 71 Additional COVID Deaths And 909 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 71 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,556. There are 909 new cases reported on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,920,842 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 109,329, which is an increase of 123 since Tuesday. Here are the numbers ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Raging Inflation

Victor Davis Hanson is one of the smartest columnists in America and I read his work at every opportunity. Last week he penned an opinion article in the Epoch Times on our raging inflation that I believe is a “must read” when it is at a 40-year high in the United States and, quite literally, is already affecting every one of us. Dr. Hanson is a conservative commentator, classicist, ... (click for more)

Sports

"King Versus King" - The Heavyweight Matchup Of Mocs' De Sousa vs Illini's Cockburn

Kofi Cockburn is a massive human being. This is not exactly breaking news, as the 7-0 and 285 pound junior All-American has used his gigantic frame and deft touch to put up 20 and 10 for the Fighting Illini all season. In a matter of months, he will probably hear his name called in the NBA draft, where a team will gamble on that productivity and size translating to the highest ... (click for more)

Lipscomb’s 2 Homers Power Vols Past EKU

With a sublime showing from Trey Lipscomb at the plate and five pitchers combining for a one-hitter, the No. 2 Tennessee baseball team defeated Eastern Kentucky, 7-1, Wednesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Zander Sechrist turned in another masterful outing, going five innings and tying a career-high in strikeouts with seven. He only gave up one run, a solo home run in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors