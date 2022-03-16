Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 3 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported three new positive COVID-19 cases, down from six on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,649.

There were nine more deaths reported on Wednesday by the Health Department, but only one is for this period, for a total of 1,112. Eight of the deaths added on Wednesday are a part of the review of death certificates by the State Medical Examiner’s office.

The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron surge. This process will result in an increase in the total number of cases. However, the daily case counts will still reflect the actual number of new cases received by the Health Department on that day.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 35 in Hamilton County, the same as on Tuesday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are nine Hamilton County inpatients and six patients are in ICU, up from four on Tuesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 96,407, which is 99 percent. There are 130 active cases, compared to 149 on Tuesday.