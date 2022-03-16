 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 65.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Woman Charged With Shooting Another Woman In The Head At 11th Street Homeless Camp

Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Bridgett Inet Talley (Fredrick)
Bridgett Inet Talley (Fredrick)

A woman who has had numerous arrests has been charged with shooting another woman in the head inside a tent at the homeless camp by the railroad overpass on E. 11th Street.

Bridgett Inet Talley (Fredrick) was charged with attempted criminal homicide.

In the incident on March 8, police said they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Police found Ms. Fredrick at the scene and there was a trail of blood in front of a tent. A hole that appeared to be from a gunshot was at the top of the tent.

Ms. Fredrick said she did not see anything, but did hear a gunshot. She said the tent at the crime scene was hers.

Ms. Fredrick was detained after a witness said she was the shooter.

The victim initially did not want to cooperate with police. Police were notified on Tuesday that the shooting victim was back at the tent city that is just down from City Hall. She said she now wanted to cooperate.

She said he had not earlier given a statement because she was afraid of Ms. Fredrick. 

The victim said she was in an argument with Ms. Fredrick. She said Ms. Fredrick grabbed a gun and asked her to leave. She said she began to grab her things, then she threw Ms. Fredrick's purse outside the tent. 

She said at that point Ms. Fredrick hit her in the hand with the gun, then pointed it at her and pulled the trigger. She said it did not fire on the first trigger pull. She said two other people came into the tent to try to defuse the situation. 

The victim said she turned her back on Ms. Fredrick. When she turned around, she said the gun was aimed at her and this time it went off.

She said everything went dark and she began to hear ringing in her ears. She said she was helped outside of the tent and she noticed blood coming from her head.

 

 

 


