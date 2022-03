Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APOLINARO, ADAN

2303 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BAKER, CURTIS H

1714 BUTTONWOOD LOOP OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL

1009 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111409

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



BOWMAN, JASON T

5427 JASOON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CAMPBELL, LINDSEY RAE

3800 PROVENCE ST #9 CHATTANOOGA, 374114302

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY



CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR

5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESION OF CONTROLLED S



CHAIN, LUCILLE E

237 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COLLINS, CATHERINE FAITH

12 FOX XHASE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

HARASSMENT



CORDER, WILLIAM LAYTON

1094 SUSSEX RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FENNESSEE, TAQUARIUS LAMAR

1320 RESERVE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GEORGE, ASHLEY RANESE

2133 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT



HACKNEY, JOHN DAVID

33 YUCCA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTS

RESISTING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSS.





OF A FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEHARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE8672 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL2509 WILDER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LIVARCHUK, VENIAMIN251 OLD TUNNEL HILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGIMPROPER LANE USAGEMCDONALD, JOHN OWEN87 CHARLES LEE WAY CROPWELL, 35054Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCKINNEY, CANDACE ANN1320 RESERVE WAY APT 3 104 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTMILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC3200 STATE HIGHWAY 58 S GEORGETOWN, 373366426Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTNICHOLS, GLENDA4510 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL2047 SEQUOYAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSIVELS, AALIYAH L8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYIMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONALIMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONALIMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONALTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITYSMITH, KEDRICK LEBREN5976 SARAH DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALETALLEY, BRIDGETT INET730 E 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPTED)WELLS, MICHAEL STEVEN ANDREW5021 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTWILLIAMS, KAILEY NICOLEBISHOP POND ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT