Freddie Freeman leaves Braves for the Dodgers
NAACP "Very Upset" With Coty Wamp Remarks To Republican Women

Thursday, March 17, 2022

The leader of the Chattanooga NAACP said its members are up in arms over remarks made Tuesday night by district attorney candidate Coty Wamp to a Republican women's club.

Ann Jones Pierre said a tape of a portion of the speech has been circulating and "people are upset. They are very upset."

She said, "I was late getting to my meeting this morning. I kept getting calls."

In the speech to the Tennessee Valley Republican Women at Wally's Restaurant in East Ridge, Ms. Wamp said she could not stand behind the NAACP now because of their stance toward law enforcement.

At the same time as the GOP speech, the two other DA candidates, Neal Pinkston and John Brooks, were appearing at a forum sponsored by the NAACP. Ms. Jones put out a statement that Ms. Wamp had "declined" to appear before the group, but told her they could contact her "after the primary."

Ms. Wamp said she had committed to the GOP event in December. Ms. Jones said she offered to change the date of the NAACP forum, but Ms. Wamp was not interested.

Ms. Wamp's full remarks were:

"So you all know, there was an NAACP forum tonight for my race between the three candidates. There is a Democrat running against us.

"There was a forum and I had committed to this in December. I was happy to be able to come here.

"But listen, the NAACP has accomplished some good things in the last hundred years, but one of them is NOT the way they've treated law enforcement. And I just can't stand behind it right now.

"And until on their website they talk about, they have the statistics about how many African Americans are shot by police every year, but they don't have the statistics about how many African Americans are shot by African Americans OR how many police officers are shot by anybody. . ."

Ms. Pierre called it "a completely inaccurate portrayal of what the NAACP stands for. It's very troubling and it shows some immaturity on her part."

She said the NAACP speaks out against police brutality and for civil rights, but is supportive "of the good things that police officers do." She said the group hands out annual awards to officers demonstrating good works in the community, including the Ralph Cothran Award named for a former black Chattanooga police chief.

Ms. Pierre said, "This leaves an impression about the NAACP that is completely untrue."

She said she met Thursday morning with a ministers group on the issue.

Ms. Pierre said the NAACP has a policy of not supporting specific political candidates, but she said the group will likely issue a press release on the matter on Friday. 

Click here for the audio.


March 17, 2022

Police responded to perform a well-being check on Center Street and found two different white females in room 206. When police knocked on the door they could hear the females inside talking.

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from three on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,700. There was

A 21-year-old Chattanooga woman has been indicted for attempted first-degree murder. Ke Asia Shropshire of 2506 Laura St., Apt. B, was taken into custody after the Grand Jury action. The



Police Blotter: Nervous Women May Be Engaged In Prostitution; Lady Says Mom Stole Her Identity

Police responded to perform a well-being check on Center Street and found two different white females in room 206. When police knocked on the door they could hear the females inside talking. Police then heard them making other noises such as moving bags around or placing items into bags. After several attempts of knocking and announcing it was the police, one of the females opened

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 10 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from three on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,700. There was one more death reported on Thursday by the Health Department, for a total of 1,113. It was reported to be black female, age 61-70. The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning

Opinion

The Sad Truth: Patsy Hazlewood's Anti-Republican Voting Record

The Sad Truth: Patsy Hazlewood's Anti-Republican Voting Record

Patsy Hazlewood has been busily killing – or trying to kill - good pieces of Conservative legislation and often finds herself voting with Democrats more than Republicans. Here are three examples. I could give you more, but I have work to do... Hazlewood recently voted against a bill that would secure freedom of speech for Conservatives in Tennessee by banning censorship on

Roy Exum: St. Patrick's Day!

Roy Exum: St. Patrick's Day!

It's now been over 50 years since my boyhood idol, Jim Murray, wrote one of the funniest columns about St. Patrick's day. Today is the day each year when everyone loves all that is Irish and to know Jim Murray – maybe the best sportswriter ever – was to love him. Oh yes, Jim was an Irishman, through and through, and this was long before a tragic awareness we call "politically proper"

Sports

"King Versus King" - The Heavyweight Matchup Of Mocs' De Sousa vs Illini's Cockburn

"King Versus King" - The Heavyweight Matchup Of Mocs' De Sousa vs Illini's Cockburn

Kofi Cockburn is a massive human being. This is not exactly breaking news, as the 7-0 and 285 pound junior All-American has used his gigantic frame and deft touch to put up 20 and 10 for the Fighting Illini all season. In a matter of months, he will probably hear his name called in the NBA draft, where a team will gamble on that productivity and size translating to the highest

Lipscomb’s 2 Homers Power Vols Past EKU

Lipscomb's 2 Homers Power Vols Past EKU

With a sublime showing from Trey Lipscomb at the plate and five pitchers combining for a one-hitter, the No. 2 Tennessee baseball team defeated Eastern Kentucky, 7-1, Wednesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Zander Sechrist turned in another masterful outing, going five innings and tying a career-high in strikeouts with seven. He only gave up one run, a solo home run in


