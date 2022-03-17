Families Notified Of 30 Cleveland Middle School Girls Captured On Covert Camera Placed By Teacher; Schroll Re-Arrested, Held Without Bond

Cleveland Middle School female personnel met with Cleveland Police Department investigators to review still photos of approximately 30 Cleveland Middle School female students who were captured on the covert camera placed in the girls’ locker room at CMS.

All 30 female students were identified by CMS female personnel.

Cleveland Middle School teacher Christopher Schroll has been charged with a felony - attempted aggravated unlawful photography of a minor.

During the investigation, detectives were able to determine that the Cleveland Middle School covert video recording was conducted over a two-day period, thus constituting a second charge/count of attempted aggravated unlawful photography of a minor. Therefore, Christopher Schroll was arrested again on Thursday and was returned to the Bradley County Justice Center with no bond.

School officials said, "We have communicated with Cleveland City Schools personnel to confirm that the school administration will be making the notifications to the families of the female students. In the meantime, our investigators have conducted a search of his home and are conducting forensic exams on electronic devices that are connected to him. In addition, we are working very closely with Cleveland City School administration, along with the District Attorney’s Office, to make sure that this situation is investigated thoroughly and Schroll is held accountable for his actions."

Anyone with information is requested to contact Cleveland Police Department Detective Bobby Ruth at 423-476-1121.

A Cleveland Middle School student discovered a covert electronic recording device in the girls’ locker room of Cleveland Middle School on Tuesday.

The school administrators took immediate action in notifying the School Resource Officer John Milen. Officer Milen initiated an investigation, promptly notifying Cleveland Police Department supervisors and the Criminal Investigations Division. Cleveland Police administration and investigators responded to the scene to work with Cleveland Middle School staff and began conducting interviews.

Within 24 hours, the suspect, The investigation will continue.

Schroll was released Wednesday evening on a $10,000 bond.