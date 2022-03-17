Freddie Freeman leaves Braves for the Dodgers
 Thursday, March 17, 2022 71.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Families Notified Of 30 Cleveland Middle School Girls Captured On Covert Camera Placed By Teacher; Schroll Re-Arrested, Held Without Bond

Thursday, March 17, 2022
Christopher Schroll
Christopher Schroll

Cleveland Middle School female personnel met with Cleveland Police Department investigators to review still photos of approximately 30 Cleveland Middle School female students who were captured on the covert camera placed in the girls’ locker room at CMS.

All 30 female students were identified by CMS female personnel. 

Cleveland Middle School teacher Christopher Schroll has been charged with a felony - attempted aggravated unlawful photography of a minor.

During the investigation, detectives were able to determine that the Cleveland Middle School covert video recording was conducted over a two-day period, thus constituting a second charge/count of attempted aggravated unlawful photography of a minor. Therefore, Christopher Schroll was arrested again on Thursday and was returned to the Bradley County Justice Center with no bond. 

School officials said, "We have communicated with Cleveland City Schools personnel to confirm that the school administration will be making the notifications to the families of the female students. In the meantime, our investigators have conducted a search of his home and are conducting forensic exams on electronic devices that are connected to him. In addition, we are working very closely with Cleveland City School administration, along with the District Attorney’s Office, to make sure that this situation is investigated thoroughly and Schroll is held accountable for his actions."

Anyone with information is requested to contact Cleveland Police Department Detective Bobby Ruth at 423-476-1121.

A Cleveland Middle School student discovered a covert electronic recording device in the girls’ locker room of Cleveland Middle School on Tuesday.

The school administrators took immediate action in notifying the School Resource Officer John Milen. Officer Milen initiated an investigation, promptly notifying Cleveland Police Department supervisors and the Criminal Investigations Division. Cleveland Police administration and investigators responded to the scene to work with Cleveland Middle School staff and began conducting interviews.

Within 24 hours, the suspect,  The investigation will continue.

Schroll was released Wednesday evening on a $10,000 bond.


March 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Nervous Women May Be Engaged In Prostitution; Lady Says Mom Stole Her Identity

March 17, 2022

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 10 New Cases

March 17, 2022

Chattanooga Woman, 21, Indicted For Attempted Murder


Police responded to perform a well-being check on Center Street and found two different white females in room 206. When police knocked on the door they could hear the females inside talking. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from three on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,700. There was ... (click for more)

A 21-year-old Chattanooga woman has been indicted for attempted first-degree murder. Ke Asia Shropshire of 2506 Laura St., Apt. B, was taken into custody after the Grand Jury action. The ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Nervous Women May Be Engaged In Prostitution; Lady Says Mom Stole Her Identity

Police responded to perform a well-being check on Center Street and found two different white females in room 206. When police knocked on the door they could hear the females inside talking. Police then heard them making other noises such as moving bags around or placing items into bags. After several attempts of knocking and announcing it was the police, one of the females opened ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 10 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from three on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,700. There was one more death reported on Thursday by the Health Department, for a total of 1,113. It was reported to be black female, age 61-70. The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Sad Truth: Patsy Hazlewood's Anti-Republican Voting Record

Patsy Hazlewood has been busily killing – or trying to kill - good pieces of Conservative legislation and often finds herself voting with Democrats more than Republicans. Here are three examples. I could give you more, but I have work to do... Hazlewood recently voted against a bill that would secure freedom of speech for Conservatives in Tennessee by banning censorship on ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: St. Patrick's Day!

It’s now been over 50 years since my boyhood idol, Jim Murray, wrote one of the funniest columns about St. Patrick’s day. Today is the day each year when everyone loves all that is Irish and to know Jim Murray – maybe the best sportswriter ever – was to love him. Oh yes, Jim was an Irishman, through and through, and this was long before a tragic awareness we call “politically proper” ... (click for more)

Sports

"King Versus King" - The Heavyweight Matchup Of Mocs' De Sousa vs Illini's Cockburn

Kofi Cockburn is a massive human being. This is not exactly breaking news, as the 7-0 and 285 pound junior All-American has used his gigantic frame and deft touch to put up 20 and 10 for the Fighting Illini all season. In a matter of months, he will probably hear his name called in the NBA draft, where a team will gamble on that productivity and size translating to the highest ... (click for more)

Lipscomb’s 2 Homers Power Vols Past EKU

With a sublime showing from Trey Lipscomb at the plate and five pitchers combining for a one-hitter, the No. 2 Tennessee baseball team defeated Eastern Kentucky, 7-1, Wednesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Zander Sechrist turned in another masterful outing, going five innings and tying a career-high in strikeouts with seven. He only gave up one run, a solo home run in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors