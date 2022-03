Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRANHAM, QWINTRISE MICHELLE

3444 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111057

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CAMPBELL, JOSEPH PAUL

1008 HURST ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER 2500



COLBERT, MARK G

809 MUNRO RD CHATT, 37415

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



COY, TAYLOR B

177 BAKER ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAUGHTREY, CORRINA B

1802 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FLIPPO, LEWIS LADON

3906 GRACELAND TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFFE



GARRETT, CATHERINE WEEMS

80 GASTON STREET GADSDEN, 35901

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GRACE, JULIE E

6576 ESQUIRE LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HALE, JOSHUA CLAY

3352 WHITNEY ST LUPTON CITY, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HARDEN, DANIEL HEATH

7029 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRAWOOD, BRANDON REVUELL

4100 FOREST ACRES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, ETHEL LEE

1605 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045125

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HAVENS, GRANT CHARLES

7472 PRESTON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA NMN

1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044201

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



HICKMAN, HOBERT DEWARD

8698 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD

4723 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HUGHLEY, CEDRIC LEBRON

1605 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JONES, NICHOLAS LEBRON

1201 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON

3388 BRIAR CLIFF LANE NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEWIS, GREGORY WADE

7101 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALISIECKI, AARON1487 HENSON GAP SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGLYONS, DERRICK JERRELLE4917 SHOREWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163116Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMEEKS, GUNNER BRAXTON1802 US HIGHWAY 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OXYCONTIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMOBLEY, DIAMONTE T2040 RUBEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFALSE IMPRISONMENTSIMPLE POSSESSIONDRIVING W/ LICENSE SUSPENDEDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMONROE, MICHAEL P1520 MOHAWK COURT CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPHILBROOK, LISA MARIEHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSTELL, GESLAR ANN1063 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTROBERTS, MICHAEL ANTHONY87 OLD MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROGERS, KENNETH HUNTER9133 PLEASANT LN OOLTEWAH, 373636248Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SILMON, JOHNNA V330 KELSEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT13808 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIREDSTANDARD, QUINISHIA NATASHIA NICHOLE731 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024704Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESULLIVAN, ANTONIO DEON3547 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062716Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETERRY, TEDDY TYRELL1404 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL734 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112315Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORWATERS, JAMES CLYDE JERROD3626 MISSIONARY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTWELDEN, MATTHEW I305 MURPHY LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWILBURN, JOHN FLOYD2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD, APT 120 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT