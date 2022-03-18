Vols roll past Longwood, Face Michigan Next at the Big Dance
NAACP Asks DA Candidate Coty Wamp To Apologize; Says Both DA, 113-Year-Old Group Work For Justice For All

Coty Wamp
Coty Wamp

Local Branch President Rev. Ann Jones Pierre on Friday said district attorney candidate Coty Wamp "does not understand the purpose of the NAACP and should apologize for misleading the public.”

Ms. Wamp told a Republican women's group on Tuesday night that she does not support the group, saying on its website it should list victims of black on black shootings and of police officers shot in addition to blacks shot by police.

She said Ms. Wamp had refused to find a date that all three candidates for DA could appear before the NAACP. Ms. Wamp disputes that. While Ms. Wamp spoke to the Tennessee Valley Republican women, DA candidates Neal Pinkston and John Brooks were addressing the NAACP.

Ms. Pierre said, "The NAACP is a civil rights organization that provides information, works at all levels to call attention to any action that prevents a person from their rights under the U.S. Constitution.

"As a branch of this 113-year-old organization, we are nervous when a candidate for the office of Hamilton County District Attorney states that she cannot support the NAACP. The DA must be impartial and work for the people of Hamilton County and those people include members of the NAACP.

"The DA’s office is committed to justice and the NAACP is committed to justice, therefore, there should be no reason that the NAACP is not supported.

"The Chattanooga Branch of the NAACP appreciates the information shared with the community in the Conversation and Votes program by Attorney John Allen Brooks and District Attorney General Neal Pinkston.

"Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. Visit us at www.naacp.org."

Ms. Wamp's remarks about the NAACP were:

"So you all know, there was an NAACP forum tonight for my race between the three candidates. There is a Democrat running against us.

"There was a forum and I had committed to this in December. I was happy to be able to come here.

"But listen, the NAACP has accomplished some good things in the last hundred years, but one of them is NOT the way they've treated law enforcement. And I just can't stand behind it right now.

"And until on their website they talk about, they have the statistics about how many African Americans are shot by police every year, but they don't have the statistics about how many African Americans are shot by African Americans OR how many police officers are shot by anybody. . ."

Click here for the audio.


Police Blotter: Strange Man In Back Yard Of Bailey Avenue Home; Dumpster Diver Is Warrant Free

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Police were dispatched to Bailey Avenue where a man said there was a male walking around in his backyard. He went out and confronted the man, and he began running away. The man just wanted a ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRANHAM, QWINTRISE MICHELLE 3444 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111057 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ... (click for more)



The Sad Truth: Patsy Hazlewood's Anti-Republican Voting Record - And Response

Patsy Hazlewood has been busily killing – or trying to kill - good pieces of Conservative legislation and often finds herself voting with Democrats more than Republicans. Here are three examples. I could give you more, but I have work to do... Hazlewood recently voted against a bill that would secure freedom of speech for Conservatives in Tennessee by banning censorship on ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Global Warming?

Earlier this week I reprinted a column written by Victor Davis Hansen on the economy. Since then, my favorite columnist, who one friend claims “is an oasis in the desert of common sense,” has just skewered the nation’s climate czar. John Kerry exemplifies all that is wrong in America. He recently moaned that Russia’s attack on the Ukraine could have a “damaging impact” of his ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Right Now, Vols Can Do No Wrong

In years past, the Tennessee Volunteers basketball team has struggled in the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament just as they struggled in the SEC Tournament the week before. This year's team is different...much different. The Vols have already shunned the SEC Tournament jinx and in round one of March Madness, the Big Orange easily dispatched Longwood 88-56 in Indianapolis. No struggles ... (click for more)

Mocs Have Calm Before The Illini Storm At The Big Dance In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - As the rest of America went mad, the Chattanooga Mocs and Illinois Fighting Illini enjoyed a rather calm and meandering day of practice and interviews on Thursday afternoon. Next to one of Pittsburgh’s beautiful rivers, the arena resounded with sounds of crisp shots and booming dribbles in front of only a few fans and media. Kofi Cockburn may very well ... (click for more)


