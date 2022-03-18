City Council Vice Chairman Ken Smith To Seek County Commission Post

City Council Vice Chairman Ken Smith said he plans to seek a position that may become open on the County Commission.

The Commission is to appoint a temporary replacement for House District 26 representative after the resignation of Robin Smith. District 3 County Commissioner Greg Martin is seeking the appointment from the rest of the commissioners and also plans to run in the August election.

There were three candidates applying with the Commission for the temporary appointment to House District 26. They are Commissioner Martin, David C. Swinford and Shannon Stephenson, chief executive officer of Cempa Community Care, who said she would just serve until the election.

If the Commission chooses Commissioner Martin as the temporary replacement, then that opens up a vacancy in District 3.

That is the post Vice Chairman Smith said he would apply for.

Charlie Hunt, a long-time political activist, is also a potential candidate.

Ms. Stephenson said, "With the Tennessee House of Representatives District 26 seat being recently vacated, please accept this letter of intent expressing my desire to be appointed to fill that post for the duration of the present term.

"I currently serve as the chief executive officer at Cempa Community Care, a community healthcare organization that works to eliminate health disparities experienced across East Tennessee. As a female who started her own small business, served in public safety, and holds a Certified Public Accountant license, I bring a unique set of skills to adequately serve my community during this difficult time. I have, through my work, become very familiar with General Assembly functions, know first-hand the legislation currently before the house, but most importantly, I understand what servant leadership looks like and how it benefits everyday Tennesseans.

"I seek this appointment because I firmly believe that my professional skills and expertise, coupled with my lifelong affinity for the individuals, families, and organizations of my home district will enable me to be a strong representative for its well-being until the conclusion of this term. My wish is simple, to restore confidence in District 26 by offering my services as a steward of this office until the people are able to elect a representative in the fall of 2022.

"This is the second time a vacancy has opened in my district, last year with the vacancy of County Commission District 9 and now the vacancy of Tennessee House of Representatives District 26. The constituents of both deserve adequate representation at all times, and I want my community to know that if I am able to perform the duties with excellence and integrity, I will always be willing to answer the call to serve. I would respectfully ask each of you, that if I am not the choice, please make a swift appointment so that another day does not pass by where our district is without a voice.

"Thank you for your consideration."






