Vols roll past Longwood, Face Michigan Next at the Big Dance
City Council Vice Chairman Ken Smith To Seek County Commission Post

Friday, March 18, 2022

City Council Vice Chairman Ken Smith said he plans to seek a position that may become open on the County Commission. 

The Commission is to appoint a temporary replacement for House District 26 representative after the resignation of Robin Smith. District 3 County Commissioner Greg Martin is seeking the appointment from the rest of the commissioners and also plans to run in the August election. 

There were three candidates applying with the Commission for the temporary appointment to House District 26. They are Commissioner Martin, David C. Swinford and Shannon Stephenson, chief executive officer of Cempa Community Care, who said she would just serve until the election. 

If the Commission chooses Commissioner Martin as the temporary replacement, then that opens up a vacancy in District 3. 

That is the post Vice Chairman Smith said he would apply for. 

Charlie Hunt, a long-time political activist, is also a potential candidate. 

Ms. Stephenson said, "With the Tennessee House of Representatives District 26 seat being recently vacated, please accept this letter of intent expressing my desire to be appointed to fill that post for the duration of the present term.

"I currently serve as the chief executive officer at Cempa Community Care, a community healthcare organization that works to eliminate health disparities experienced across East Tennessee. As a female who started her own small business, served in public safety, and holds a Certified Public Accountant license, I bring a unique set of skills to adequately serve my community during this difficult time. I have, through my work, become very familiar with General Assembly functions, know first-hand the legislation currently before the house, but most importantly, I understand what servant leadership looks like and how it benefits everyday Tennesseans. 

"I seek this appointment because I firmly believe that my professional skills and expertise, coupled with my lifelong affinity for the individuals, families, and organizations of my home district will enable me to be a strong representative for its well-being until the conclusion of this term. My wish is simple, to restore confidence in District 26 by offering my services as a steward of this office until the people are able to elect a representative in the fall of 2022. 

"This is the second time a vacancy has opened in my district, last year with the vacancy of County Commission District 9 and now the vacancy of Tennessee House of Representatives District 26. The constituents of both deserve adequate representation at all times, and I want my community to know that if I am able to perform the duties with excellence and integrity, I will always be willing to answer the call to serve. I would respectfully ask each of you, that if I am not the choice, please make a swift appointment so that another day does not pass by where our district is without a voice. 

"Thank you for your consideration."



March 18, 2022

Police Blotter: Strange Man In Back Yard Of Bailey Avenue Home; Dumpster Diver Is Warrant Free

March 18, 2022

Attorney For Man In Collegedale Stop Says Officer Over-Reacted

March 18, 2022

Suspicious Packages Lead To Arrest Of California Man On Federal Drug Charges


Police were dispatched to Bailey Avenue where a man said there was a male walking around in his backyard. He went out and confronted the man, and he began running away. The man just wanted a ... (click for more)

An attorney for a man who was tased by a Collegedale Police officer after he refused to get out of his car said the officer over-reacted. District Attorney Neal Pinkston has asked the TBI ... (click for more)

A California man who had been sending large amounts of drugs to Chattanooga hotels with no room number listed has been arrested on drug charges by federal authorities. Curtis James Bingham ... (click for more)



Opinion

The Sad Truth: Patsy Hazlewood's Anti-Republican Voting Record - And Response (2)

Patsy Hazlewood has been busily killing – or trying to kill - good pieces of Conservative legislation and often finds herself voting with Democrats more than Republicans. Here are three examples. I could give you more, but I have work to do... Hazlewood recently voted against a bill that would secure freedom of speech for Conservatives in Tennessee by banning censorship on ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Global Warming?

Earlier this week I reprinted a column written by Victor Davis Hansen on the economy. Since then, my favorite columnist, who one friend claims “is an oasis in the desert of common sense,” has just skewered the nation’s climate czar. John Kerry exemplifies all that is wrong in America. He recently moaned that Russia’s attack on the Ukraine could have a “damaging impact” of his ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Right Now, Vols Can Do No Wrong

In years past, the Tennessee Volunteers basketball team has struggled in the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament just as they struggled in the SEC Tournament the week before. This year's team is different...much different. The Vols have already shunned the SEC Tournament jinx and in round one of March Madness, the Big Orange easily dispatched Longwood 88-56 in Indianapolis. No struggles ... (click for more)

Mocs Have Calm Before The Illini Storm At The Big Dance In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - As the rest of America went mad, the Chattanooga Mocs and Illinois Fighting Illini enjoyed a rather calm and meandering day of practice and interviews on Thursday afternoon. Next to one of Pittsburgh’s beautiful rivers, the arena resounded with sounds of crisp shots and booming dribbles in front of only a few fans and media. Kofi Cockburn may very well ... (click for more)


