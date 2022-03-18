Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2022-0014 Tyrone Byrd (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3838 and 3840 Hixson Pike, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 02-08-2022) A resolution authorizing reimbursements to the following Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Tennessee Opportunity PILOT Initiative Partners: (1) Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA); (2) Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce; (3) Chattanooga State Community College; (4) The Enterprise Center; (5) First Things First; (6) Signal Centers; (7) Southeast Tennessee Development District (SETD); (8) Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Chattanooga (TCAT Chattanooga); (9) United Way of Greater Chattanooga; (10) University of Tennessee College of Social Work & Social Work Office of Research and Public Service; and (11) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, for expenses incurred for the Tennessee Opportunity PILOT Initiative Planning Grant during the ninety (90) day planning period of December 30, 2021, through March 30, 2022, for an amount not to exceed $445,000.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointments of Jermaine Freeman and Hiren Desai to the Stadium Corporation Board.d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Ken Jones to the Library Board of Directors.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final), with Kleenco Construction of Tennessee, Inc., of Chattanooga, TN, for Contract No. R-15-021-201, Various Parks ADA Improvements for final reconciliation of unit items, additional work at the Warner Park Pool Shade Structure and the Avondale Community Center, for an increase of $91,339.84, for a revised contract total amount of $653,659.34. (Districts 1, 2, 3, 6, 7 & 8)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew blanket Contract No. W-20-010-201, Paving and Concrete Repair or Replacement, for year two (2) of four (4) years with PRI of East Tennessee, Inc., of Knoxville, TN, and TNT Concrete, LLC, of Calhoun, TN, for an annual amount not to exceed $1.5 million.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MARCH 29, 2022CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Public Input Session on RedistrictingOrder of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PLANNINGa. 2022-0014 Tyrone Byrd (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to execute a contract with Thomson Reuters-West for CLEAR Law Enforcement Plus and ENCLR Proflex LPR software application subscription for a three (3) year term, for year one (1), in the amount of $54,000.00; year two (2), not to exceed $55,000.00; and year three (3), not to exceed $57,000.00, for a total contract amount not to exceed $165,000.00, for the three (3) year term.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-21-021-201, John A. Patten Community Building – HVAC Installation, to Cagle Development LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $1,474,000.00, with a contingency in the amount of $100,000.00, for a total amount of $1,574,000.00. (District 1)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-21-006-201, Multiple Tennis Courts Improvements at the Batters Place recreational facility, to Competition Athletics Surfaces, Inc., of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $133,701.20, with a contingency amount of $13,500.00, for a total amount of $147,201.20. (District 4)d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-19-007-201, Watkins Street HVAC Replacement, to Williams Development LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $426,472.00, with a contingency of $42,600.00, for a total amount of $469,072.00. (District 9)e. A resolution rescinding Resolution No. 30995 to clarify project funding sources, project ownership, and regulatory compliance requirements; and authorizing the Public Works Administrator to execute a revised Memorandum of Understanding with the Industrial Development Board for the City of Chattanooga for design and construction of multiple wet-weather storage facilities to reduce wet-weather wastewater overflows within the regional wastewater collection systems relative to the Environmental and Economic Infrastructure Improvement Project (e2i2) with the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.