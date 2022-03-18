Fire Fighters Endorse Sabrena Smedley For County Mayor

Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association, Local 820 endorsed Sabrena Smedley for Hamilton County mayor on Friday, becoming the second major first responder group to support her surging candidacy.

“Our members are focused on providing first-rate services that lower costs for our businesses and homeowners while protecting the lives and livelihoods of the men and women who proudly stand ready to don turnout gear at any hour to keep our communities safe and save lives,” Local 820 said. “Our members closely examined the candidates and decided there is one candidate who clearly stands out for Hamilton County mayor, and that is Sabrena Smedley. Her record is rock solid, and we know we can count on her leadership.”

Commissioner Smedley, a Republican candidate for Hamilton County mayor and current chairman of the Hamilton County Commission, is a longtime small businesswoman and mother of a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy.

“Long before I was ever called into public service, I have always held the greatest esteem for the folks in uniform who show up at any time, day or night, in fair weather or foul, to rescue our citizens in their greatest hour of need,” Commissioner Smedley said.

“As Hamilton County Commission chair, I have led the way on providing ample support for training, equipment, facilities, and benefits that reflect the seriousness of the job we ask these men and women to perform on behalf of their neighbors. I am deeply thankful for the endorsement of Local 820. This is one more validation that I’m ready for the job and running for the right reasons.”

Along with Firefighters Local 820, the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local #673 has also endorsed Commissioner Smedley’s candidacy, noting that, “There’s no stronger candidate in this race” when it comes to protecting the welfare of Hamilton County first responders. No other Hamilton County mayoral candidate has received public support from any organization representing first responders.

“The voters of Hamilton County know who is the real deal,” Commissioner Smedley said, “and so do our first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. As this race begins to come into focus, it’s clear there is only one candidate with a proven track record of supporting our uniformed personnel and who really understands the values of working people.”

Commissioner Smedley is chairman of the Hamilton County Commission and has previously chaired the education, legal and legislative, and finance committees.

She earned her Master of Business Administration from Bryan College, is the owner/broker of Sabrena Realty Associates, LLC in East Brainerd, and owns two franchises of Pure Barre fitness.