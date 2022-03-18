Mocs lead Illinois 33-29 at the half at the Big Dance
Georgia Has 56 More Coronavirus Deaths And 941 More Cases

Friday, March 18, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 56 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,684.

There are 941 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,922,372 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations with the virus are at 109,542, which is an increase of 100 since Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 12,422 cases, up 7; 126 deaths

Chattooga County: 5,246 cases, down 1; 112 deaths

Dade County: 2,554 cases, up 2; 25 deaths

Walker County: 13,524 cases, up 11; 184 deaths, up 1

Whitfield County: 27,286 cases, down 5; 385 deaths

Opinion

The Sad Truth: Patsy Hazlewood's Anti-Republican Voting Record - And Response (2)

Patsy Hazlewood has been busily killing – or trying to kill - good pieces of Conservative legislation and often finds herself voting with Democrats more than Republicans. Here are three examples. I could give you more, but I have work to do... Hazlewood recently voted against a bill that would secure freedom of speech for Conservatives in Tennessee by banning censorship on ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Global Warming?

Earlier this week I reprinted a column written by Victor Davis Hansen on the economy. Since then, my favorite columnist, who one friend claims “is an oasis in the desert of common sense,” has just skewered the nation’s climate czar. John Kerry exemplifies all that is wrong in America. He recently moaned that Russia’s attack on the Ukraine could have a “damaging impact” of his ... (click for more)

Sports

Moc Fans Confident Prior To March Madness Clash With Illinois

Pittsburgh is used to being flooded with black and gold, but for a few hours on Friday afternoon, at least one block was covered in another color and gold. Chattanooga’s fans took over The Yard Market Square in Pittsburgh a few hours before their team’s matchup with Illinois. The band played a set while dozens of Mocs fans mingled around. Chattanooga superfan Erik Gray believed ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Right Now, Vols Can Do No Wrong

In years past, the Tennessee Volunteers basketball team has struggled in the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament just as they struggled in the SEC Tournament the week before. This year's team is different...much different. The Vols have already shunned the SEC Tournament jinx and in round one of March Madness, the Big Orange easily dispatched Longwood 88-56 in Indianapolis. No struggles ... (click for more)


