Georgia Has 56 More Coronavirus Deaths And 941 More Cases
Friday, March 18, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 56 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,684.
There are 941 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,922,372 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations with the virus are at 109,542, which is an increase of 100 since Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 12,422 cases, up 7; 126 deaths
Chattooga County: 5,246 cases, down 1; 112 deaths
Dade County: 2,554 cases, up 2; 25 deaths
Walker County: 13,524 cases, up 11; 184 deaths, up 1
Whitfield County: 27,286 cases, down 5; 385 deaths