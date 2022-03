Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALDWIN, ANNE ELYSE

6574 EAST BRAINERD RD UNIT 908 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARNES, JEREMY STEVEN

601 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121346

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BLEDSOE, ROBERT MILTON

1124 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOAZ, KENIJAH SHUNTIA

2169 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO 9DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



CLEMONS, JAMES ALBERT

2012 BLACKFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CORNETT, BRANDON KYLE

604 WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



CRAWFORD, RONALD WILLIAM

1856 N, PRAIRIE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DANIEL, JACOB RYAN

3109 ELLIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374124507

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, OTERIOUS DEJUAN

1217 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072408

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DORN, HAILE TARELL

2930 SOUTH LEE HWY SW CLEVELAND,

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN

4842 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112430

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)



FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE

2810 SAINT JOHNS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



FOSTER, JEFFREY LEBRON

37 ROBIN CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)HARRIS, TITUS DEVANTE1015 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUCKABEE, CODY LAMARHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEIACINO, MICHAEL JOSEPHHOMELESS /712 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONJOHNSON, OMEASHA FAY1226 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023712Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKOON, ROMEL ROLAND3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LALONDE, JESSICA MARIA3368 STEEPLE CIRCLE NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LINARES, TIANA NAVEL5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD APT 406 CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MELTON, ASHLEY DANIELLE2945 BOBO AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)METZ, STEVEN DEAN11050 DAVENPORT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT UNDER 1000NEELY, ALICIA R173 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE112 RANDI CIRCLE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: TVAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPAYNE, JAMES RAY MCCOY101 CHIPMUNK DRIVE DICKSON, 37055Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000REED, STEPHANIE NICOLE1304 HOLLY AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARRHODES, KAREN SUE288 WINDWOOD DR. CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RICKHEIM, DESTINY J1735 URBAN TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374051540Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPATES, AVA ROSE2475 15TH AVE APT CHATTANOOGA, 374045572Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHOMAS, JAMES A3825 HIXSON PK REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSETHOMPSON, ALICIA DANIELLE8533 OOLTEWAH HARRISON OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANETHOMPSON, CALEB LEBRON1106 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIWALLIN, CHASE ALEX278 GLEN EDEN WAY LA FAYETTE, 307286733Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATION (DRUNKENNESS)