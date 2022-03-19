Man Extricated From Heavily Damaged Vehicle Early Saturday Morning

A man was extricated from a heavily damaged vehicle early Saturday morning after an accident.

Red Shift companies were dispatched to 2599 Hiwassee Street at 2:30 a.m. on an accident with entrapment. Engine 4 arrived on scene with HCEMS and CPD to a one-car rollover. There was heavy damage to the front and driver side of the vehicle, which was in the median divider, on the west side of the Wilcox Tunnel.

It was learned that the driver had lost control and struck a tree in the median. The vehicle was found resting on its top.

The patient was pinned longways to the floorboard of the front seat. The patient was able to communicate with first responders, but access to the patient was minimal from the exterior of the vehicle. He was completely enveloped by metal.

Squad 1 arrived on scene to assist with the rescue. Squad 13 arrived to support the extrication team.

The extrication process provided an access point to the patient, where a member of Medic 3 entered the vehicle to provide care and added protection to the patient while the extrication process continued.

At 3 a.m., the extrication process was complete and the patient was extracted from the vehicle. The patient was then transported to the hospital. It is believed he suffered a fractured femur in the crash.

Chattanooga Fire Department Engine 4, Squad 1, Squad 13 and Battalion 3 were involved in getting the patient out of the wreckage.