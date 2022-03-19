Lady Vols Advance With Home Victory Over Buffalo
Man Extricated From Heavily Damaged Vehicle Early Saturday Morning

Saturday, March 19, 2022

A man was extricated from a heavily damaged vehicle early Saturday morning after an accident.

Red Shift companies were dispatched to 2599 Hiwassee Street at 2:30 a.m. on an accident with entrapment. Engine 4 arrived on scene with HCEMS and CPD to a one-car rollover. There was heavy damage to the front and driver side of the vehicle, which was in the median divider, on the west side of the Wilcox Tunnel.

It was learned that the driver had lost control and struck a tree in the median. The vehicle was found resting on its top.

The patient was pinned longways to the floorboard of the front seat. The patient was able to communicate with first responders, but access to the patient was minimal from the exterior of the vehicle. He was completely enveloped by metal.

Squad 1 arrived on scene to assist with the rescue. Squad 13 arrived to support the extrication team.

The extrication process provided an access point to the patient, where a member of Medic 3 entered the vehicle to provide care and added protection to the patient while the extrication process continued.

At 3 a.m., the extrication process was complete and the patient was extracted from the vehicle. The patient was then transported to the hospital. It is believed he suffered a fractured femur in the crash.

Chattanooga Fire Department Engine 4, Squad 1, Squad 13 and Battalion 3 were involved in getting the patient out of the wreckage.


Senators Challenge K-12 Funding Formula Impact On Local Taxes

E-Verify Expansion Moves Through Committee

Charter Schools Bill Rises From Ashes In Effort To Open Doors


Senators Challenge K-12 Funding Formula Impact On Local Taxes

The Senate Education Committee chairman said Monday he believes county commissioners should sock away money to prepare for the effects of a new K-12 funding formula on local taxes. Senators are trying to figure out the effect of a $9.5 billion funding formula shift on local governments, which are to be held harmless for three years, meaning the portion they pay in a 70-30 percent ... (click for more)

E-Verify Expansion Moves Through Committee

A bill to expand the federal E-Verify program progressed in the legislature Tuesday as part of an effort to crack down on employment of undocumented workers. The Senate Commerce and Labor Committee voted to amend SB1780 to expand the E-Verify program to businesses with 35 employees instead of 25, as the bill was originally written. Tennessee law currently only requires businesses ... (click for more)

Opinion

Writing Off The Black Vote - And Response (2)

Ms. Wamp, In reply to your recent statements regarding the NAACP I’d like you to know that those for or against your candidacy would respect you more if you’d simply gone to your Republican forum and said, “I really don’t give a d--n about the African American vote. Thank you for your time.” In my humble opinion what you and others of your persuasion fail to understand about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

THIS WEEK’S ONE-LINERS * -- Chinese carryout - $27.50. Gas to get there - $6.25. Getting home then realizing they didn't give you one of the containers – Riceless... * -- Many are cold, few are frozen. * -- When you're wrong admit it, when you're right shut up. * -- Look for something positive in each day, even if some days you have to look harder. * -- At the Acme ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Move On In March Madness With Home Win Over Buffalo, 80-67

No. 18/17 Tennessee advanced to the NCAA Second Round on Saturday, defeating Buffalo in Thompson-Boling Arena, 80-67. Graduate Alexus Dye turned in a double-double for fourth-seeded UT (24-8), tallying 18 points and 11 rebounds, as did junior Tamari Key who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Rae Burrell was the high scorer for UT with 19 points, and graduate Jordan ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's Tournament Ends Against Illinois In Thriller

Malachi Smith’s fadeaway with a couple seconds left looked good as it flew through the air. The score was 52-51 and a crowd that was mostly pro-Chattanooga held its breath. All five Illinois and Chattanooga players, the 20,000 people in the arena, and the hundreds of thousands watching on TV all watched the ball make its descent and then clank off the rim. After leading for almost ... (click for more)


