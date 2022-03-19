Former State Rep. Colton Moore To Run For Seat Long Held By Jeff Mullis

Former State Rep. Colton Moore from Dade County has registered for the 2022 Georgia Senate race. He is one of two Republicans running for the 53rd district, representing Northwest Georgia. Longtime Senator Jeff Mullis is retiring.





When former Rep. Moore was elected state representative for Northwest Georgia in 2018, he was the youngest elected official in the history of Northwest Georgia.

His campaign said, "After four years in office, Moore is no longer a newcomer to politics. Moore worked to shrink government; decrease taxes; expand gun rights; clean up elections; improve school discipline rights for teachers; and keep male trans-athletes out of female sports. Moore has a voting record that is consistent with his political views. After an in depth review of 181 Georgia Legislators and their voting records, Moore was chosen by the American Conservative Union as one of Georgia’s Top 10 Most Conservative Legislators in 2020.

"Moore is known for his ideological steadfastness, despite pressure in the capital to allow external factors to dictate votes. Mike Burns from Catoosa county describes Moore as unshakeable: “I met Moore when he was running for the House three years ago. After he was elected, it became apparent that he was a legislator with a backbone. He wasn't toeing any establishment line.” It came as no surprise when in 2020, when election results still had not been reported seventeen days after the election, Moore took initiative and demanded that Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger turn the reviewing and certifying of election results over to the Legislature, as would be expected in a fair, democratic system.



"Moore’s open-minded, cooperative approach in his working relationships is refreshing in today’s political milieu. Moore connects with legislators across the aisle and seeks common ground. As House Representative, Moore founded the Georgia Legislature’s branch of the Future Caucus, with Democrat Jasmine Clark, focusing on bipartisan issues, which is crucial for the younger generation of politicians."