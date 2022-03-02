International Brotherhood Of Police Officers Local #673 Backs Sabrena Smedley For County Mayor

International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local #673 has endorsed County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley for Hamilton County Mayor.

“After a vote by the membership, the IBPO Local #673 is proudly announcing its endorsement of Sabrena Smedley for Hamilton County Mayor,” the organization said in a release.

The group said, “Mrs. Smedley has always shown consistent and outspoken support for our men and women wearing the badge by helping fund training, equipment, and salaries needed to keep Hamilton County safe. The men and women in law enforcement have felt the support of Mrs. Smedley on a regular basis.

“As we have seen in recent years, the law enforcement profession is finding it harder and harder to find and retain well-trained personnel. Oftentimes, support where it matters is difficult to find. That’s not been the case with Mrs. Smedley’s leadership as Chairwoman on the Hamilton County Commission. The membership believes we will be able to rely on her resolute support in the County Mayor’s office to keep well-trained professionals on the street and be a partner in addressing community safety and crime issues.”

Welcoming the support of IBPO Local #673, Ms. Smedley said, “The International Brotherhood of Police recognize the real thing when they see it. Keeping citizens safe is the number one function of local government. These men and women risk their lives every day doing that, and I am deeply grateful for their support.”

“For me, it’s deeply personal. As a small business owner, I know what it feels like to be broken into and come in on a weekend to find all of your computers have been taken away. It’s also personal to me because I’m the mother of a law enforcement officer here in Hamilton County, who is also a sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve.

“Some people want to defund the police. I don’t, and I won’t. I am the only one in the race with a proven track record of backing the blue all the way. From the Bridge Retirement Plan to pay raises of up to 14 percent, to expanding the Silverdale Corrections facility so we could close down the deplorable downtown jail, to equipment, vehicles, cameras, and the FUSE program, I will always be ready to speak up and make sure they’re getting what they need.”