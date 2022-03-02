March 2, 2022
County Commission members on Wednesday approved moving forward with allowing the Legislature to study whether the plan by current Erlanger Health System officials to convert the public hospital to a non-profit should be implemented.
The commission is being asked to approve a request to the Legislature to provide enabling legislation.
The move would involve abolishing the Hospital
An employee at Volkswagen, 8001 Volkswagen Dr., told police that another employee stole her phone. She said the phone was in her backpack and she placed it on a table near her workstation. She said she is not sure which employee stole her phone, but she needs a report for insurance purposes. She said the phone number was changed and they texted her saying "nice try
notifying the
notifying the ... (click for more)
For nearly the past century states have been referred to as the "laboratories of democracy", meaning states can independently pass laws that affect only their constituents and issues that may be unique to their circumstance. If a particular law proves to be strong and successful, other states and even the federal government may then, and often do, adopt similar laws to affect more
It is a monumental picture - the mayor of Kyiv, the capital of embattled Ukraine, kneeling beside a machine gun in wait for the invading Russians. "The minute I saw it (the picture) I sent it out in a Tweet, "This is who I want to emulate … this is the type of Mayor I want to be," Weston Wamp has just promised his supporters.
Weston is in a tight three-way race to become Hamilton
Weston is in a tight three-way race to become Hamilton ... (click for more)
Georgia had Tennessee in a tie at halftime, but the Vols found a way to eke out a seven-point win at Athens, Ga., on Tuesday night.
After a 35-35 halftime scored, the Vols finished ahead 75-68 behind a 23-point effort by Josiah Jordan-James. John Fulkerson also came through with 12 points.
Kennedy Chandler scored 16 and Santiago Vescovi, who started with three 3s, had 11.
The Lee University women’s basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the Gulf South Conference Championship with a 77-54 victory over Mississippi College inside Walker Arena on Tuesday evening. The Lady Flames will face Valdosta State University on Saturday at a time to be announced later Wednesday by the GSC.
"Tonight was a really good win for our team. I thought