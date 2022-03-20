 Monday, March 21, 2022 Weather

Operators Of C&D Landfill To Go Before The Planning Commission On 55-Acre Expansion

Sunday, March 20, 2022

The operators of a construction and debris landfill at Birchwood are to go before the Planning Commission in connection with a proposed 55-acre expansion.

Bill Lind, president of Birchwood III, LLC, is asking a change from A-1 zoning to M-1.

The property is currently vacant.

The site is near Massengale Hollow Road.

The landfill operators said they have been operating their current landfill without issues.

The Planning Commission meets the second Monday in April at 1 p.m. at the County Courthouse.

 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Former State Rep. Colton Moore To Run For Seat Long Held By Jeff Mullis


Former State Rep. Colton Moore from Dade County has registered for the 2022 Georgia Senate race. He is one of two Republicans running for the 53rd district, representing Northwest Georgia. Longtime



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN 1106 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191502 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL 2401 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043314 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMOVIC, FILIP 7707 CAMELOT LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212650 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ALBRITTON, CHARLES TONY 6505 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 63 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County INDECENT EXPOSURE BAEUMEL, CHARLES T 469 ... (click for more)

Proud To Support The Mocs

First of all, thank you, Lamont Paris, for recruiting such a fine group of young men. You are truly a master at bringing together - and bringing out - the best. And to the team...your effort, determination, sportsmanship, and encouragement of each other in both good times and bad were a joy to watch. We are proud to support this incredible team. As always... GO MOCS! Robbie

Roy Exum: Hanson On Ukraine

Victor Davis Hanson is a expert in ancient wars, so his view of the Ukraine tragedy gives us another view of the Russian invasion that I don't understand. It is with delight I share it: * * * TEN REALITIES OF UKRAINE By Victor Davis Hanson ONE -- Reassuring an enemy what one will not do ensures that the enemy will do just that and more. Unpredictability and occasional

Dan Fleser: NCAA Tourney Marches On Without Chattanooga, Tennessee

The image of Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard cradling Kennedy Chandler in his arms and consoling Tennessee's point guard was captured on video Saturday, following the Wolverines' 76-68 NCAA tournament victory over the Vols. Several social media posters urged viewers to post the sweet moment with the same frequency as the video of Howard taking a swipe at a Wisconsin

Chattanooga Softball Win Final Game Of Chatty's Patty's Tournament

The Chattanooga Mocs’ softball team wrapped up its Chatty’s Patty’s tournament on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Frost Stadium. Chattanooga improved to 16-13, while Southeastern Louisiana fell to 18-9. The Mocs play a midweek on Wednesday at Lipscomb before returning to Frost Stadium this weekend vs. Furman for the first weekend ... (click for more)


