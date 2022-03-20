Operators Of C&D Landfill To Go Before The Planning Commission On 55-Acre Expansion

The operators of a construction and debris landfill at Birchwood are to go before the Planning Commission in connection with a proposed 55-acre expansion.

Bill Lind, president of Birchwood III, LLC, is asking a change from A-1 zoning to M-1.

The property is currently vacant.

The site is near Massengale Hollow Road.

The landfill operators said they have been operating their current landfill without issues.

The Planning Commission meets the second Monday in April at 1 p.m. at the County Courthouse.