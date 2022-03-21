Bradley Commission Delays Approval For Landfill Operator To Seek Liquid Wastes After Ending Cobb County, Ga. Sludge

The Bradley County Commission on Monday put off a vote on approving the landfill operator, Republic Services, to begin seeking customers who have liquid wastes that are not suitable for sanitary sewer systems.

Republic officials said that program is meant to try to help make up a large loss of income when it was decided to no longer take sludge from Cobb County, Ga.

Commissioner Dennis Epperson said he has a number of questions about the solidification process and other landfill issues. He said the county should have the right to suspend the solidification service if it decides to.

He also wants Republic Service to disclose the list of liquids that will be accepted at the landfill and those that will not.

Commissioner Kevin Raper said he had "big concerns" for approving a resolution allowing Republic Services to go forward with the solidification.

He said that as things stand now Republic "at any time could re-enter the sludge business without our approval."

Commissioner Charlotte Peak agreed to hold a landfill committee meeting on March 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Several commissioners, including Ms. Peak and Bill Winters, warned about using Facebook for reliable news. They said there was one Facebook report that commissioners had gotten together at a restaurant after a meeting and discussed business there. Commissioner Winters said, "We do our business right here."

Officials said the building at 95 Church St. that now holds the Agricultural and Extension Service and long-term county archives will be just used for record storage when the Ag department moves out.