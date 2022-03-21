Woman, 63, Killed In Accident On Hixson Pike Saturday Evening

A woman, 63, was killed in an accident on Hixson Pike on Saturday evening.

At approximately 7:01 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 6600 block of Hixson Pike.

A Hyundai was stopped at the intersection of East Boy Scout Rd and Hixson Pike. A Dodge was traveling south in the 6600 block of Hixson Pike. The Hyundai attempted to make a left turn (North) onto Hixson Pike and turned into the path of the Dodge, which was unable to avoid contact and struck the Hyundai in a T-bone style collision.

The driver was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. She later succumbed to those injuries.